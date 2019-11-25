Selena Gomez Debuts New Thigh Tattoo After 2019 AMAs Performance: See the Photos

It’s a big night for Selena Gomez.

First, she walked the American Music Awards red carpet for the first time since 2017 — wearing a show-stopping neon Versace mini dress! Next she opened the show with an emotional performance. Then she debuted a new thigh tattoo on Instagram.

As seen in a collage of behind-the-scenes Polaroid snaps the singer posted to Instagram on Sunday night, the new ink depicts a pair of hands praying with a rosary wrapped around them. And while the new ink was not visible as she walked the AMAs red carpet, a fan account of the star reported the tattoo news over the weekend.

Gomez, 27, wrote, “AMAs day.. more the come..🌼,” alongside the photos, in which she tagged the New York City-based Bang Bang Tattoo shop.

The four photos capture behind-the-scenes moments of her 2019 AMAs opening performance, her first live television performance in two years.

The star sang her two new songs, vulnerable ballad “Lose You to Love Me” and upbeat anthem “Look at Her Now.” She kicked off the world television premiere of her new music wearing a turtlenecked black dress, before changing into a sparkly leotard and knee-high boots for the second track.

Taylor Swift and Halsey were spotted dancing along and cheering for Gomez as she performed the second, high-energy track.

Gomez previously performed at the AMAs in 2014, 2015 and most recently in 2017, when she sang her hit “Wolves.”

In late October, Gomez, who hasn’t released a solo album since 2015’s Revival, released her vulnerable new ballad “Lose You to Love Me,” before following it up one day later with the surprise release of the up-tempo “Look at Her Now.”

Though she is not nominated for an AMA this year, Gomez recently celebrated a major milestone in her music career.

Earlier this month, the actress nabbed her first No. 1 with “Lose You to Love Me,” which racked up 38.8 million streams in the U.S. in its first week of release, according to Billboard.

It’s been more than two years since Gomez, who suffers from lupus, revealed she’d undergone kidney transplant surgery, sharing that her best friend Francia Raisa had given her the organ as a life-saving measure. The star has taken time off to focus on her health but came roaring back to the music scene again this year.

The 2019 American Music Awards are broadcasting live on ABC from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 24 at 8:00 p.m. EST.