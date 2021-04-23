Selena Gomez Debuts Bright Platinum Blonde Hair — 'Blondelena' Is Back!

The singer changed her color back to blonde for the first time since 2017

Blonde Selena Gomez is back!

More than three years after the musician and Rare Beauty founder debuted bright blonde hair for the first time, she showed off her dramatically different 'do in a mirror selfie shared on her cosmetic company's Instagram feed.

Gomez revealed the icy, platinum shade, styled in soft waves, in the selfie she captioned, "New look." The star went on to say that the major color change will end up influencing the makeup shades she starts using, too. "Need to pick new Rare Beauty lip and blush shades now 💓," Gomez added.

The star's colorists of over a decade, Nikki Lee and Riawna Capri, gave Gomez her "big change."

"This blonde is unique to her as we had to make sure there was an equal balance of cool and warm for her skin tone. It's an edgier look and perfect for summer," they said.

The duo started by highlighting "every hair on her head" with Joico's Blonde Life lightening powder and 30 volume developer before letting it process and going in with demi-permanent toner. "We finished the process with a full Crystal Cashmere treatment by In Common to lock everything in and bring her hair back to life. The entire process took 200 foils, several bowls of bleach and 8 hours of hair magic," the colorists said. "Definitely worth it! Her hair looks and feels amazing."

It didn't take long for fans to start freaking out over the star's fresh hair color, with many dubbing the look "Blondelena."

"Blondelena once again!!😳😍🤩 Woww!!😍😍," one person commented. Another fan said, "I'm shaking now Selena in blonde 😱😱🥵🥵😍😍😍."

Gomez debuted blonde hair for the first time at the 2017 American Music Awards after maintaining her signature dark brown shade and long bob for as long as we can remember.

The edgy color was dubbed "Nirvana Blonde" by her colorists Capri and Lee of Nine Zero One Salon in Los Angeles, who also detailed the intense color change on Instagram.