Selena Gomez Debuts Hair Extensions and Bangs in TikTok Transformation: See How She Got the Look

Say hello to "summer Selena!"

And now, the stylists behind the look (the team at Los Angeles-based hair studio Nine Zero One) are sharing a behind-the-scenes look at how they transformed the star's textured bob and bangs into a dramatic new do.

In an Instagram reel shared by the salon, hairstylists Riawna Capri and Nikki Lee are seen blowing out Gomez's asymmetrical cut and sweeping her bangs to the side. They then apply light brown extensions highlighted with a subtle copper shade from Great Lengths to achieve the gradient look. They finish off the process by trimming her bangs and blowing out her hair again for extra volume.

"Here's a great way to transform your clients hair without having to color at all! Just add extensions! For @selenagomez we added in auburn brown @greatlengthsusa to create a new summer look for her! What do you guys think? 😻," the salon captioned the video.

While the "Who Says" singer hasn't shown much of the look yet, her recent TikTok video gave us a glimpse of how she's going to style it for the summer heat.

While filming on a boat, she's seen sporting two messy braided plaits with framing side pieces, which she wore with a casual ensemble and gold hoops.

The beauty mogul has been having fun expanding her hairstyle horizons in recent months.

In March, she debuted a wavy short bob and front curly bangs with an Instagram post that has since garnered over seven million likes. "New hair who dis?" Gomez captioned the selfie. The look was a dramatic change from her previous mid-length style and '70s curtain bangs.

While Gomez has been shaking up the beauty world with her hairstyles and viral products, she's also been carrying her influence into the political realm.

Earlier this month, she appeared at the White House for the Mental Health Youth Action Forum hosted by MTV Entertainment and spoke candidly on her struggles with mental health.

"Just to throw in a little bit of my journey, I felt like once I found out what was going on mentally, I found that there was more freedom for me to be okay with what I had, because I was learning about it," she shared. "Bringing attention to mental health through media or just by talking about your journeys can help."

Gomez also shared how she's using her role as a beauty entrepreneur to spread awareness on the topic.

"My brand Rare Beauty and the Rare Impact Fund supports organizations that expand access to mental health services and education for young people," she said. "And we partner with mental health experts and non-profits throughout the year to share free educational resources."

Launched in July 2020, the Rare Impact Fund has a goal of raising "$100 million over the next 10 years to help give people access to mental health services" as stated on the company's website. One percent of all Rare Beauty sales are also donated to the initiative. Alongside the fund, the beauty brand created its Rare Impact Blog to inform buyers on mental health and self-care.