Selena Gomez Surprises Fans by Debuting a Blunt Bob on TikTok

Selena Gomez just switched up her hair ahead of Hulu's Only Murders in the Building season finale.

The actress, 29, announced in a TikTok that she will be hosting a livestream on the video-sharing platform to answer questions and chat with fans during Tuesday's final episode. In the video, Gomez surprised her followers by debuting a sleek blunt bob after rocking long loose waves for the past few months.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"YOU LOOK SO GOOD WITH SHORT HAIR SELENA," one TikToker commented. While someone else compared her fresh chop to the hairstyle she wore to the 2017 Met Gala.

Earlier this year, the star made headlines when she debuted a platinum blonde hue on the Instagram account for her cosmetic line Rare Beauty. "New look. Need to pick new Rare Beauty lip and blush shades now," she captioned the photo in April, over three years after she previously went blonde.

Selena Gomez blonde Credit: Rare Beauty/Instagram

According to the trailer for her HBO Max cooking show, Selena + Chef, the bleached look is going to be on full display for season 3 (premiering Oct. 28). "I'm back, and I'm blonde," Gomez proclaims in the promo.

Selena Gomez Credit: Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Along with her shows Selena + Chef and Only Murders in the Building (which also stars Steve Martin and Martin Short), Gomez recently collaborated with Coldplay on a new single.