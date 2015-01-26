Selena Gomez Cuts Her Hair (Is That 'the Rachel'?)

We’ve been wondering for some time about the mysterious BFF-ship between Selena Gomez and Jennifer Aniston. They’ve been posing for cozy pics at parties and snuggling up at the Golden Globes. And now that we’ve seen Selena Gomez’s new haircut, we wonder if she was just getting close to the Cake star to get all her hair’s secrets — since she seems to be rocking The Rachel.

Gomez, 22, almost always wears her hair in long, loose waves, either down and center-parted or pulled back into a pony or bun. Without extensions, she sports an all-one length shoulder-grazing cut. So when we saw a shaggy do debut on her Instagram (in a pic that involved a pair of Karen Walker shades and a pink pout) our first thought was “Wig!”

But she’s followed it up since with another look at the cut — and taken the cut for a walk outdoors — so we’ve gotten a much better look at it. And what it looks like is … “The Rachel,” Aniston’s famously copied Friends shag from the ’90s, which Aniston herself has loudly disavowed as “the ugliest haircut I’ve ever seen.”

All the hallmarks are there: The shorter layers around the front, the flippy pieces all the way around, the volume at the crown and the long underlayers that give the cut its distinctive shape. Certainly it’s not the exact style, but it does seem to be its little sister or hip younger cousin.

What do you think of her new do?

–Alex Apatoff