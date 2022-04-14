Selena Gomez Wore the Spring Dress Trend That's Incredibly Cool — in More Ways Than One
Selena Gomez wore the coolest dress trend in Hollywood (pun intended).
On April 9, Gomez walked the red carpet at the Deadline's Contenders Television event prior to getting on stage for an Only Murders in the Building panel. Her new lob and bangs may have been the talk of the town the week before, but this time around, all eyes were on her bubblegum pink cutout dress and cropped blazer look from Mango. Her dress is, unsurprisingly, sold out, but you can still snag her $149 pink tweed jacket in most sizes. She rounded out her red-carpet look with black Jimmy Choo mules and $115 Jenny Bird hoops.
The main takeaway from Gomez's look is this: The cutout trend is here to stay. And if you weren't sure about it just yet, allow us to convince you to give it a try because it's actually pretty genius. Not only does the skin-exposing detail, which comes in various levels of, well, cut out — like entirely exposed midriffs or subtle slits to show just a little skin — offer an eye-catching touch, but it's also a simple way to get some much-needed ventilation when the temperatures rise.
Practical and stylish? It's no wonder so many A-listers are playing favorites with the trend. We've seen Chrissy Teigen regularly rock cutout dresses, on beach vacations or while simply cooking in the kitchen, and Blake Lively served sultry cutouts, courtesy of Sergio Hudson, while attending the Gem Awards in mid-March. Clearly, this trend has range, as it works just as well for casual outings as it does for ones that call for black tie attire.
The good news is that there's no shortage of cutout dress options out there, as just about every brand imaginable has unveiled its own take on the skin-exposing trend. The bad news? You'll have a hard time picking just one. Free People has a plethora of styles, like this high-slit maxi dress made from a breathable lyocell fabric that has a deep cut out on the side, cuffed sleeves, and a breezy skirt. Open Edit, an editor-favorite Nordstrom label, has perfected the art of the casual-chic mini dress with this number, which has bold waistline cutouts, pretty ruffle detailing, and bishop sleeves.
Shop the cutout dress trend that just looks cool and is actually cooling (aka, breathable) below.
