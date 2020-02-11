Selena Gomez Shows Off Curly New Hairdo and Gives Fans Sneak Peek at Rare Beauty Cosmetics

Selena Gomez is rocking a new look!

On Monday, the pop star debuted her latest hairstyle on Instagram, posting a series of selfies that showed off her curly locks. She highlighted the bouncy new hair with a pair of long silver statement earrings that matched her turtleneck sweater.

Gomez also gave fans another sneak peek at her new beauty brand, Rare Beauty — showing off a bronze and gold glam that she paired with a soft orangey nude lip. The makeup brand (which she tagged in the post) is expected to launch in the summer.

The singer announced her latest endeavor earlier this month with a video on Instagram.

“Guys, I’ve been working on this special project for two years and can officially say Rare Beauty is launching in @sephora stores in North America this summer! Follow @rarebeauty and become part of our beautiful community. Here’s a tiny sneak. There’s more to share AND I can’t wait,” Gomez captioned the Instagram post.

In the video set to the song “Rare” from her new album of the same name, Gomez tests different shades of lipsticks, talks with her team about being “so nervous” about the new business and brainstorms product ideas with large mood boards.

“Being rare is about being comfortable with yourself. I’ve stopped trying to be perfect. I just want to be me,” Gomez, 27, says in the video.

She continues: “I think Rare Beauty can be more than a beauty brand. I want us all to stop comparing ourselves to each other and just start embracing our own uniqueness. You’re not defined by a photo, a like or a comment. Rare Beauty isn’t about how other people see you. It’s about how you see yourself.”

The brand’s mission “is to shape conversations around beauty, self-acceptance, and mental health.” Its statement reads, “We want to help people get more access to support and services, and help people feel more authentically connected to one another and less alone in the world.”

Rare Beauty reposted her latest curly-haired selfie on their own Instagram page Monday, captioning it with the heart-eyes emoji.

While the 27-year-old has been more active on social media lately while promoting her many new projects, she recently told Dazed in their spring issue that she often wishes she could just get rid of Instagram permanently.

“I think I’d have a lot of people not liking me for saying yes,” Gomez, who has one of the highest follower counts in the world, told the magazine.

“If I could find a balanced, happy medium that would be great, but I would be lying if I said that it isn’t destroying some of my generation, their identity,” she added. “It’s a huge part of why I named my album Rare – because there’s so much pressure to look the same as everyone else.”

The “Rare” singer had announced a social media break in September 2018 and slowly made her return throughout 2019. She admitted that “it was scary going back on.”

“The first four days I was like, ‘No, there’s no way I can do this.’ What I do now is to only go on it when I feel like I need to, and then I’ll just log off, I won’t take time to explore or look at anything else,” she told the outlet.

A big part of the return has been promoting those new projects as she enters a different era of her life, one where she leaves “behind that girl who was just, you know, very timid, weak, abused and silent.”

“Now I’m stepping into who I’m meant to be; I’m leaving that girl behind. I’m giving her a hug. I am who I am,” she told Dazed.