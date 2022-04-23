Selena Gomez Exuded Coastal Grandma in This Cozy Knit Cardigan That's Under $100

The chunky, cozy knit cardigan is one of the pillars of coastal grandma fashion. Diane Keaton wore the version of it in that iconic beach scene in Nancy Meyers' Something Gotta Give — and it's safe to say that just about every single person living the coastal life has at least some variation of the layering staple in their rotation. It's ideal for early morning beach walks or brisk beachside bonfires in the evening. And, in our opinion, the chunkier the cardigan, the better.