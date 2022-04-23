Selena Gomez Exuded Coastal Grandma in This Cozy Knit Cardigan That's Under $100
Coastal Grandmother is the trending TikTok term on everyone's lips right now, and Selena Gomez just channeled those easy, breezy vibes to a T.
But before we get into the singer's outfit, let's quickly discuss what this "coastal grandmother" aesthetic actually is, in case you have no idea what we're talking about. TikToker Lex Nicoleta defined the term late last month, breaking it all down in a video that has close to 400,000 likes and counting.
"It's a term that I coined for this aesthetic," she says in the 24-second clip, which shows backdrop images of Diane Keaton in Something's Gotta Give, neutral-hued decor, and beach houses. "If you love Nancy Meyers movies, coastal vibes, recipes and cooking, Ina Garten, interiors, and more, there is a good chance you might be a 'coastal grandmother,'" Nicoleta adds.
In terms of coastal grandma fashion, think lots of neutrals, white button-downs, caftans, straw hats and bags, and cozy knits — you know, the easy, breezy works. Gomez opted for the latter staple in her latest golden-hour Instagram, posing on what appears to be an outdoor deck (coastal grandma!) wearing a chunky knit cardigan (coastal grandma!) from Free People.
"Thought this was cute," read the caption. You thought correctly, Gomez.
Shop Comfy Coastal Grandma Cardigans
- FP Beach Landry Fauxchet Cardi, $98; freepeople.com
- Yibock Oversized Chunky Knit Cardigan, $30.98; amazon.com
- Free People It's Alright Cotton Cardigan Duster, $148; nordstrom.com
- Ybenlow Kimono Waffle Knit Cardigan, $37.98; amazon.com
- Rip Curl Panoma Open Stitch Cardigan, $64.95; nordstrom.com
- Yibock Cable Knit Cardigan Sweater, $35.14 with coupon (orig. $49.99); amazon.com
- Paige Joyce Cotton Blend Slub Cardigan, $209; nordstrom.com
- PrettyGardenCable Knit Button Down Midi Cardigan, $22.99–$34.99; amazon.com
- Free People Olive You Cable Wrap Cardigan, $128; nordstrom.com
The chunky, cozy knit cardigan is one of the pillars of coastal grandma fashion. Diane Keaton wore the version of it in that iconic beach scene in Nancy Meyers' Something Gotta Give — and it's safe to say that just about every single person living the coastal life has at least some variation of the layering staple in their rotation. It's ideal for early morning beach walks or brisk beachside bonfires in the evening. And, in our opinion, the chunkier the cardigan, the better.
If you're not certain whether something falls into the coastal grandma aesthetic, ask yourself this: Would a Nancy Meyers character wear this? If you answer yes, then it probably is. Shop the coastal grandma cardigan, as inspired by Gomez, below.
Buy It! FP Beach Landry Fauxchet Cardi, $98; freepeople.com
Buy It! Yibock Oversized Chunky Knit Cardigan, $30.98; amazon.com
Buy It! Rip Curl Panoma Open Stitch Cardigan, $64.95; nordstrom.com
Buy It! PrettyGardenCable Knit Button Down Midi Cardigan, $22.99–$34.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Free People It's Alright Cotton Cardigan Duster, $148; nordstrom.com
Buy It! Yibock Cable Knit Cardigan Sweater, $35.14 with coupon (orig. $49.99); amazon.com
- Amazon Shoppers Haven't Had to Vacuum After Getting This Shark Robot, and It's 39% Off
- Selena Gomez Exuded Coastal Grandma in This Cozy Knit Cardigan That's Under $100
- Joanna Gaines Has Worn These Classic and Comfy $60 Sneakers for Almost 10 Years
- Shay Mitchell Exposed Her Baby Bump in the Y2K Pants Trend That Supermodels and Royals Love