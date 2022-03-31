It's only haircuts in the building for Selena Gomez, who debuted a brand new hairstyle on Instagram Thursday

Selena Gomez Changes Up Look with Fresh Wavy Lob: 'New Hair Who Dis?'

Selena Gomez is springing into a new season with a fresh cut!

The musician and actress, 29, debuted a brand new hairstyle on Instagram Thursday, a wavy lob complete with brow-length bangs.

"New hair who dis?" Gomez captioned the post to her 308 million followers.

In the pic, the actress showed off her curled locks, running her left hand through her new 'do. She wore a satin black ensemble, and accessorized her look with silver jewelry, a smooth beat by makeup artist Hung Vanngo, and a subtle coral lip (using her own Rare Beauty product, 'natch).

Celebrity hair guru Orlando Pita was responsible for Gomez's hair transformation. "🖤🔥🖤🔥," he wrote on the "Come & Get It" singer's post, receiving a sea of praise in the comments section for her "wow" look.

Gomez just wrapped season 2 of Hulu's hit comedy Only Murders in the Building. The show, which stars Martin Short, Steve Martin and Selena Gomez, will premiere on the streaming platform June 28 and role out new episodes weekly.

Season 1 followed the unlikely connection between Mabel (Gomez), Charles (Martin) and Oliver (Short) as the three tenants from the same New York highrise, who come together to solve the murder of one of their fellow renters. Once they realize they're all fans of the same true-crime podcast, a surprising bond — and creative endeavor to start their own podcast — brings the three neighbors to question not only the circumstances around the mysterious death, but each other.

At the end of season 1, the central murder was solved, but there's much more to figure out. The finale episode, which aired in October 2021, had a new mystery arise when the building's Board President Bunny Folger (Jayne Houdyshell) turned up dead, too.

While not too much is known about the season 2 plot, Gomez's friend Cara Delevigne has joined the cast as Alice, an "art world insider" who wants a stake in solving the crime as well.

And a third season might already be in the works, Martin hinting at it in an TikTok Gomez shared on Wednesday.

Speaking of TikTok, Gomez also used the platform on Wednesday to confirm her current relationship status, joking about being single while lip syncs along to a video in which a man attempts — and fails — to flirt with a woman.

"Maybe this is why I'm single," she captioned the clip. "Don't believe a damn word. 😭🤣."

Gomez, who will celebrate her 30th birthday in July, told PEOPLE in January that she "loves" growing up.

"When I was younger, I was scared of it, and I thought by now my life would look so different. But now I'm like, 'Wow, this is not what I ever expected, and I couldn't be more thrilled,'" she said. "I've stopped caring about what people have to say, and that's been wonderful."