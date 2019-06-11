Selena Gomez Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance in Feathered Mini-Dress

Selena Gomez stepped out in the Big Apple on Monday, attending the New York City premiere of her new film, The Dead Don’t Die.

The actress and singer, 26, walked the red carpet at the Museum of Modern Art in a flowing $16,000 Celine little black dress, which featured an off-the-shoulder, embroidered ostrich feathers straps neckline, draped bustier, and an above the knee, flared skirt hemline.

She completed the ensemble with a pair of matching black, peep-toe heels and accessorized with dangling, diamond earrings, and several silver rings on her left hand.

Stylist to the stars, Kate Young, put the ensemble together and shared a sea of behind-the-scenes clips of Gomez getting ready on Instagram Stories.

Celebrity makeup artist Hung Vanngo — who gave Gomez a nude lip, a subtle smokey eye and light, rosy highlights on her cheekbone — also posted videos of Gomez getting into glam, as did hairstylist Marissa Marino (capturing every angle of Gomez’s wavy loose updo) and Tom Bachik (the man behind Gomez’s sheer nails).

“I’m going to my movie premiere,” Gomez gushed in one of their clips while bouncing around in her flouncy, mini dress.

Selena Gomez Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Selena Gomez Michael Loccisano/WireImage

Gomez’s premiere night out was one of three public appearances she’s made since she completed treatment following her hospitalization late last year. The star took a lengthy break from the public eye and social media, to focus on her mental and physical health.

The actress previously opened up about therapy and her mental health while speaking with Heben Nigatu on the debut episode of Coach’s podcast Dream It Real.

“I am a believer of therapy,” she said. “I wish I could have done a lot of things and experienced things maybe a little differently.” “I go to therapy. It’s just one of the most important things — to get to know yourself,” Gomez continued. “Not saying everyone in the world has to do it! But I do think that it’s helped me understand myself and my childhood a lot better.”

The Dead Don’t Die is Gomez’s first live-action film since In Dubious Battle, Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising, and The Fundamentals of Caring — all released in 2016.

Directed and written by Jim Jarmusch, the film takes place in a small town that finds itself battling a zombie horde as the dead start rising from their graves. Adam Driver, Bill Murray, Steve Buscemi, and Tilda Swinton also star.

At the Cannes Film Festival premiere of the movie in May, Murray raved about Gomez.

“I really like her,” he told Vanity Fair. “I mean, you still can’t tell me who the hell Selena Gomez is — but Gomez I really like. She’s unusually bright. She’s kind and she’s natural.”

“I’m always pleased to find some kind of pop icon who I really like,” he said, comparing Gomez to Miley Cyrus, with whom he previously worked. “They’re really their own people. They have enormous followings, and they are sort of singing their own songs. Which is cool.”

Bill Murray and Selena Gomez Marion Curtis/StarPix for Focus Features/Shutterstock

Murray had more similarly sweet things to say about Gomez to PEOPLE on Monday night.

“I learned that I like her,” he said. “I learned that whatever preconception I had about someone that had 55 million, billion followers of something — maybe, I probably thought she was different than she turned out to be.”

“I enjoyed her very much,” the actor, who wore two layered shirts underneath a brown striped sport coat and gray pants, added. “I like her very much.”

In fact, Murray said he liked Gomez so much that if he had known her years ago, he would’ve introduced the “Wolves” singer to his late mother.

“If my mother were alive I’d bring her home to her,” quipped Murray, before jokingly acting out the meeting, “‘Mother. I want you to meet Selena.’”

The Dead Don’t Die his theaters Friday.