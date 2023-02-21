Selena Gomez Calls Bella Hadid Her 'Girl Crush' Years After Feud Rumors Over Mutual Ex The Weeknd

Selena Gomez just called Bella Hadid her "girl crush" — and might have finally put feud rumors to rest.

On Tuesday, Gomez shared a series of videos and photos to her Instagram Story and TikTok appreciating Hadid's beauty.

In the first video shared to her Story, the actress and musician reposted a video created on TikTok where she is lip-syncing to a viral audio clip of Hadid saying, "So my name, my name is Bella Hadid," over motivational-sounding music. Gomez played up the video by putting a flattering filter on and lip-syncing dramatically.

Attached to the video was the caption, "I wish I was as pretty as Bella Hadid."

Then, in the second video shared, Gomez took the filter and audio off and said, "Instead, this is me. I accidentally laminated my brows too much…my name is Selena Gomez. See! It doesn't even sound sexy," before dropping the camera and ending the video. She added the caption, "Also I need a lint roller guys…" poking fun at the hair on her black sweater.

The last installment in her Instagram Story was a photo of Hadid's 2022 photo shoot with Vogue with the caption, "#girlcrush."

This all comes years after the two sparked feud rumors over their mutual following and unfollowing of each other once Gomez began dating Hadid's ex-boyfriend The Weeknd.

In 2019, Gomez and Hadid began unfollowing, refollowing and unfollowing each other on Instagram, sparking the speculation that the duo was beefing with each other.

The internet rumors got so inescapable that Gomez commented on a fan account apologizing for any harm she had caused the model, writing, "NO. I shouldn't of spoken without knowing the truth. I'm sorry. Please don't be hurtful. She is a wonderful person and it was all a misunderstanding."

Hadid still does not follow Gomez on social media, though the actress does follow her and her sister, Gigi Hadid.

Gomez and The Weeknd dated for 10 months and began dating shortly after Hadid called it quits with her on-again-off-again boyfriend of over a year.