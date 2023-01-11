Selena Gomez's Best Outfits: Her Most Iconic Looks Yet

Since her rise to fame as a Disney Channel star, Selena Gomez has become quite the style icon.

Whether she's walking the iconic Met Gala steps or attending the premiere of her latest project, the singer, actress and Rare Beauty founder never fails to strike the perfect balance between effortless and polished. On the red carpet, she especially loves glittering gowns and figure-hugging silhouettes, often leaning into vintage-inspired styles.

Through working with respected designers in the industry, Gomez came to find an appreciation for the artistic nature of fashion.

"Once I started understanding the craftsmanship and how dedicated people are to making it, and how delicate everything felt, my eyes were really opened to it," she told Business of Fashion in 2017. "There's something that happens when I put on a beautiful piece of clothing. And it's not just through characters or music videos. I feel like it completely affects how I'm stepping into an environment."

Keep reading for a look back at some of Selena Gomez's most iconic fashion moments.

Selena Gomez at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards in September 2009

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Still a Disney Channel star, Gomez appeared at the 2009 Creative Arts Emmy Awards where her show, The Wizards of Waverly Place, was nominated (and won) for outstanding children's program. The star's floor-length silver gown was by Marchesa Resort, which she accessorized with a rose gold clutch purse and sparkly earrings.

Selena Gomez at the 53rd Annual Grammy Awards in February 2011

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Gomez arrived at the 2011 Grammys in a shimmering gown and a matching clutch purse. Her long dark hair cascaded around her shoulders in loose, bouncy curls.

Selena Gomez at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in February 2011

Michael Buckner/WireImage

At the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in 2011, Gomez wore a red Grecian gown by Dolce & Gabbana with a red purse and dangling earrings. Her appearance alongside Justin Bieber (who wore a red pocket square that matched Gomez's dress) also seemingly confirmed their rumored relationship.

Selena Gomez at the American Music Awards in November 2011

Barry King/FilmMagic

For her second appearance at the American Music Awards, Gomez wore a metallic Armani gown with a plunging neckline and high slit. Her side-swept hair gave the look a vintage, Old Hollywood feel.

Selena Gomez at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in February 2012

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Continuing her apparent love of metallic gowns, Gomez walked the 2012 Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet in a figure-hugging silver dress by Dolce & Gabbana. The then-19-year-old accessorized with Stuart Weitzman shoes and a Judith Leiber clutch.

Selena Gomez at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in February 2013

David Livingston/Getty

In 2013, Gomez wore a nude Atelier Versace gown for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. She had her hair in a glamorous updo and accessorized with pink chandelier earrings. At one point, the star posed with her Spring Breakers costar Vanessa Hudgens, who wore a slinky metallic dress.

Selena Gomez at the MTV VMAs in August 2013

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

Gomez stunned at the 2013 MTV VMAs in a navy long-sleeve gown with an exposed lace bustier and silver cap-toe pumps, both by Atelier Versace. She also wore her hair in a long, sleek style and accessorized with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

Selena Gomez at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in March 2014

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Gomez's look at the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscar Party had a bit of retro flair. The actress posed in an embellished halter gown by Emilio Pucci, drop earrings and a voluminous hairstyle.

Selena Gomez at the Met Gala in May 2014

Larry Busacca/Getty

Gomez made her Met Gala debut in 2014 wearing a wine-colored gown by Diane von Furstenberg. The mermaid-style dress featured pleated details at the neckline and waist, and Gomez accessorized with dangling silver earrings and deep plum lipstick.

Selena Gomez at the American Music Awards in May 2014

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Gomez looked sleek in this black, off-the-shoulder Armani Privé dress at the 2014 American Music Awards. She paired the gown with gold cuff bracelets and red dangling earrings.

Selena Gomez at the Rudderless premiere in October 2014

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

At the premiere of the musical drama Rudderless, Gomez, who starred in the film, wore a red satin minidress by Dior. She completed the look with simple earrings, a black clutch and pointed-toe pumps.

Selena Gomez at the Met Gala in May 2015

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

At her second Met Gala in 2015, Gomez stunned in a custom ivory Vera Wang Collection gown, which featured a keyhole at the bodice and black tasseled accents at the arms. She accessorized with a crown of large white flowers and a bold red lip.

In a 2021 episode of Vogue's Life in Looks video series, the star recalled struggling with her body image at the 2015 event.

"I fluctuate a lot with my weight," she said, "and I remember this night specifically I didn't feel good about my body."

Gomez added: "That was one of the moments where I was like, I don't have to be that 19-year-old body shape anymore because I'm not."

Selena Gomez at the 58th Grammy Awards in February 2016

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Gomez's custom Calvin Klein Collection tanzanite sequin dress turned heads at the 2016 Grammys. The gown, featuring side cutouts and an open back, was designed for the singer by Francisco Costa, the Women's Creative Director of Calvin Klein.

"I wanted something that was simple and felt like what I would if I was going on a date," she told Ryan Seacrest on E!'s Live from the Red Carpet. She quickly clarified, "This is the last thing I would do on a date."

Selena Gomez at the Met Gala in May 2016

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Rather than the expected formal attire, Gomez went a bit more casual at the 2016 Met Gala. In head-to-toe Louis Vuitton, the star opted for a simple cream-colored gown from the brand's Fall 2016 collection that was tweaked just for her with the addition of sequins to the skirt and neckline.

She also added a black leather bodice overlay and kept the accessories minimal and edgy with lace-up patent leather heeled boots, a boxy clutch and a pair of round sunglasses.

Selena Gomez at the American Music Awards in November 2016

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The singer looked like royalty in a red Prada ballgown and Cartier diamonds at the 2016 American Music Awards. Her sleek ponytail gave the dress a modern edge.

Selena Gomez at the 13 Reasons Why premiere in March 2017

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Gomez wowed fans with her gilded ensemble at the 13 Reasons Why premiere in 2017. The strapless mini dress came from Oscar de la Renta's Fall 2017 ready-to-wear collection and the star accessorized with Rebecca de Ravenel's Chikita Babe Bonbon earrings. For even more drama, Gomez had her hair styled in a sleek updo and, as a gorgeous contrast to her gown, opted for cobalt blue nail polish.

Selena Gomez at the Met Gala in May 2017

John Shearer/Getty

At the 2017 Met Gala, Gomez made her red carpet debut with then-boyfriend, The Weeknd. The star wore a cream Coach gown with delicate floral embroidery, lace trim and a thigh-high slit along with a matching mini handbag and Tiffany & Co. choker necklace. For a pop of color, Gomez added a bold bright pink smokey eye.

Selena Gomez at the 2017 Harper's Bazaar Icons party in September 2017

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Gomez was a vision in pink at the 2017 Harper's Bazaar Icons party, her second red carpet appearance with The Weeknd. The singer and actress wore a pale pink mod-style dress by Valentino and a half-up poof hairstyle, accessorizing with pink strappy heels and a Kelly green purse.

Selena Gomez at the BoF 500 Gala in September 2017

Mike Pont/WireImage

To celebrate her Business of Fashion cover, Gomez appeared at the BoF 500 Gala in a sheer, nude Rodarte lace gown accented with 3D floral appliqués and embroidery. She wore her hair in a wavy bob with a side part and an elegant shade of berry lipstick.

Selena Gomez at a Coach fashion show during NYFW in September 2017

Dave Kotinsky/Getty

During the Coach fashion show at New York Fashion Week in 2017, Gomez looked laid-back in a brown leather jacket, cropped black tea and jeans with embroidery on the pockets.

Selena Gomez at the 3rd Annual InStyle Awards in October 2017

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

It might seem like Gomez played it safe at the 2017 InStyle Awards in a simple black Jaquemus dress, but a closer look at her accessories would prove you wrong. Along with the spaghetti-strap minidress, the star wore mismatched beige heels, with one heel being a yellow ball.

Selena Gomez at the American Music Awards in November 2017

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Gomez revealed a jaw-dropping blonde hair transformation at the 2017 AMAs, where she also wore a long-sleeve leather minidress. She accessorized with Roberto Coin hoop earrings and ring, a matching leather clutch and studded black heels.

Selena Gomez at The Fashion Awards in December 2017

Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

The star embraced her feminine side at The Fashion Awards in London in 2017, wearing a frilly lace-accented midi dress with white booties and a bold burgundy lip.

Selena Gomez in London in December 2017

SAV/GC Images

One of many outfit changes while out and about in London in December 2017, Gomez arrived at BBC Radio One in London wearing a white long-sleeve knit underneath a black midi dress (both Proenza Schouler) with red cat-eye sunglasses and black pumps.

Selena Gomez at the Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation premiere in June 2018

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Gomez looked ready for a Mediterranean vacation at the Hotel Transylvania 3 premiere in 2018. The star wore a blue-and-white floral two-piece ensemble by Oscar de la Renta, which she accented with matching sandals and delicate jewelry.

Selena Gomez at the 72nd Annual Cannes Film Festival in May 2019

Toni Anne Barson/FilmMagic

Gomez did not disappoint at her first Cannes Film Festival. The star looked glamorous as ever at the festival's screening of The Dead Don't Die in a cropped Louis Vuitton bustier, a matching semi-quilted maxi skirt with a slit, a wide belt, metallic silver sandals and Bulgari jewels.

Selena Gomez at the 72nd Annual Cannes Film Festival in May 2019

Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu Agency/Getty

Later on at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival, Gomez wore a navy Chanel cardigan with matching wide-leg pants, Tabitha Simmons sandals and Messika hoop earrings at the photocall for The Dead Don't Die.

Selena Gomez at The Dead Don't Die premiere in June 2019

Theo Wargo/Getty

For the New York premiere of The Dead Don't Die, Gomez wore a $16,000 Celine little black dress with an off-the-shoulder neckline, ostrich feathers and an above-the-knee, flared skirt hemline. She completed the look with a pair of matching black, peep-toe heels and accessorized with dangling, diamond earrings and silver rings.

Selena Gomez at the American Music Awards in November 2019

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Her first time back to the AMAs since 2017, Gomez took the red carpet by storm in a lime green Versace minidress and matching green pumps. She accessorized with a diamond necklace and also showed off a new, shoulder-length hairstyle.

Selena Gomez in Paris in December 2019

Marc Piasecki/GC Images

While arriving at the NRJ radio station in Paris, Gomez was spotted wearing a Miu Miu black-and-satin lace slip dress with a velvet coat with crystal embellishments and feather details at the wrists.

Selena Gomez at the Dolittle premiere in January 2020

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Gomez brought her love of color blocking to the Dolittle premiere in 2020. The actress wore a Givenchy fall 2019 couture gown with a long-sleeve pastel pink sweater bodice and a voluminous black skirt. She accessorized with diamond earrings and a wild moon ring, both by Messika Paris.

Selena Gomez at the PUMA Flagship store in January 2020

Cindy Ord/Getty

Gomez wore a sporty, laidback ensemble at a Puma event in New York City. As she posed for photos with fans, the star showed off a black-and-white matching set with oversized white hoop earrings, dark red lipstick and Puma sneakers.

Selena Gomez at the Hollywood Beauty Awards in February 2020

Tibrina Hobson/Getty

Gomez looked radiant in a pale pink Patou dress at the 2020 Hollywood Beauty Awards, but as seen in videos shared to her Instagram Story during the event, the ensemble was far from comfortable.

"I can't move my arms!" the singer said in one clip as she struggled to take a sip of water; in another, she quipped, "I can't f— move."

"Then there's me. So thank you Hollywood Beauty Awards," she wrote in the video.

Selena Gomez in New York City in September 2021

MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

While walking in N.Y.C. in 2021, Gomez wore a burnt orange knit dress by the brand Self-Portrait. She topped the look off with beige pumps and a smokey orange makeup look.

Selena Gomez in New York City in November 2021

Mike Coppola/Getty

In November 2021, Gomez stopped by the booth for her beauty brand, Rare Beauty, while at a Sephora store in N.Y.C. For the occasion, she wore a red, black and white sweater dress with cutout detail at the neckline and black knee-high boots.

Selena Gomez at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in February 2022

Amy Sussman/WireImage

Gomez made a glamourous entrance at the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards in a black velvet Oscar de la Renta gown with embellished puff sleeves. She paired the dress with a statement choker and diamond and pearl earrings, and accessorized her updo with a black hair ribbon.

Selena Gomez at the Critics' Choice Awards in March 2022

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Gomez made her Critics' Choice Awards debut in 2022 in a gorgeous red Louis Vuitton dress. The halter gown featured a long scarf as a train and crystal detailing at the neckline, and the actress — who was nominated for best actress in a comedy series for her role in Only Murders in the Building — styled the look with a Boucheron diamond arrow earring through her cartilage.

Selena Gomez in Santa Monica, California, in June 2022

Presley Ann/Getty

To celebrates the launch of Rare Beauty's Kind Words Matte Lipstick and Liner Collection, Gomez wore a black blazer dress by Alexander McQueen. The dress featured a sexy lace detail, oversized lapels and shoulder pads.

Selena Gomez in Los Angeles in June 2022

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

In honor of season 2 of Only Murders in the Building, Gomez attended a For Your Consideration Event at the El Captain Theatre in Los Angeles. She hit the red carpet in a white mini poplin shirt dress paired with silver strappy heels and topped with a bright red lip.

Selena Gomez in London in July 2022

Neil Mockford/GC Images

For a Rare Beauty event in London, Gomez wore a pale yellow Victor Glemaud fit-and-flare dress with bell sleeves and a square neckline. The "Lose You to Love Me" singer accessorized with a white patent leather handbag, Jennifer Fisher hoop earrings and strappy-heeled sandals. For extra retro flair, Gomez's hair was styled in a 1960s-style half-updo.

Selena Gomez at the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards in September 2022

Christopher Polk/NBC

While she didn't walk the red carpet at the 2022 Emmy Awards, Gomez's glam look still made a statement. The actress, who presented the best variety talk series award, wore a white beaded high-neck gown by Celine and a silver clutch from the fashion house. She also wore metallic shoes and bold jewelry — including green tassel earrings. To play off of the colorful earrings, celebrity nail artist Tom Bachik gave her an "illusion emerald" manicure.

Selena Gomez at the Golden Globes in January 2023

Frazer Harrison/WireImage

For the 2023 Golden Globes, Gomez hit the red carpet in a velvet Valentino gown featuring a high-slit and statement puff sleeves with a long train. Santoni platforms, De Beers diamonds, a high ponytail and a classic '90s bombshell makeup moment finished off the statement-making look.