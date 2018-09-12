Selena Gomez Bejewels the Word 'Ugly' in Her Hair – Here's Who She's Clapping Back At

Selena Gomez‘s fans came to her defense earlier this summer when Italian designer Stefano Gabbana called her “ugly” on Instagram. And now, the 26-year-old actress and singer is clapping back at him all on her own.

On Tuesday, Gomez was photographed heading into a New York City restaurant with the word “ugly” bedazzled on her hair — which was pulled back in a ponytail, and featured a braid through the center.

The brunette beauty paired her statement ‘do with red plaid pants, a black top, and a leather jacket detailed with a blue fur-like collar.

Gomez’s Selenators had previously flooded Gabbana’s page with hate after he made his negative comment about her earlier this year.

The 55-year-old designer, who is co-founder of high-fashion label Dolce & Gabbana, has a reputation for controversial remarks on social media. His label has been mired in its own controversies surrounding anti-IVF and homophobic comments made by both Gabbana and business partner Domenico Dolce in the past, too.

But his comments about Gomez were shocking since they seemed to come out of nowhere.

Gabbana made his remark on an Instagram post from The Catwalk asking fans to pick their favorite dress alongside a five-split photo of Gomez. Instead, he wrote “è proprio brutta,” on the photo, which roughly translates to “She’s so ugly.”

“We don’t care about your lame ass brand,” one user wrote in response, with another biting back, “look in the mirror you are ugly both interior and exterior,” and “shame on you for online bullying.”

For his part, Gabbana has hit back at his detractors before, making it clear that he doesn’t care what they think.

Meanwhile, Gomez has been busy at New York Fashion Week.

Hours before stepping out with her “ugly” hair statement, the former Disney Channel star and current Coach spokesperson was front row at the label’s show.

She wore a custom-made bronze leather dress, embellished with fringe and studs, and featuring sheer sleeves, and a Peter Pan collar.

Gomez shared a photo of the look later to Instagram.