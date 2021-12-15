Her fans are freaking out about it

Selena Gomez Appears to Get a Large New Back Tattoo: See the Photo Her Pro Shared

Selena Gomez's new tattoo is sending fans into a frenzy.

The Only Murders in the Building actress, 29, has acquired many tattoos over the years, but her latest ink addition may just be her boldest one yet.

Gomez's go-to celebrity tattoo artist Keith Scott "Bang Bang" McCurdy left fans wondering if the star added a large tattoo down her spine after he shared a black and white photo of what looked like her, simply captioning the post "@selenagomez."

"Is this for her upcoming project or Album? Is this permanent?" one fan asked in the comments.

Someone else wrote: "Tell us more omg. we need a closer look."

Another fan said, "can't wait to get a better view of it 😍."

Gomez has yet to comment about the new ink herself, so fans will need to wait at the edge of their seats to get more details. She last visited Bang Bang in April 2021 to get a dainty cross tattooed across her collarbone.

The artist posted a video of Gomez with her fresh ink on Instagram, writing: "We [heart] @selenagomez"

Several of her other pieces are also from the artist, including one of her latest: the word "Rare," a nod to her most recent album. In 2014, Bang Bang inscribed the Arabic words that translate to "love yourself first" on her back below her right shoulder. He's also etched the roman numerals LXXVI on the back of her neck.

Gomez has about 16 tattoos total, including the new back ink, according to Page Six. Many of them represent important moments in her life, including the date of her kidney transplant.