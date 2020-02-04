Selena Gomez is diving into the beauty business.

The star, 27, announced the news with a brief video on her Instagram feed that showed her trying out various cosmetics products and preparing for the launch.

“Guys, I’ve been working on this special project for two years and can officially say Rare Beauty is launching in @sephora stores in North America this summer! Follow @rarebeauty and become part of our beautiful community. Here’s a tiny sneak. There’s more to share AND I can’t wait,” Gomez captioned the Instagram post.

In the video set to the song “Rare” from her new album of the same name, Gomez tests different shades of lipsticks, talks with her team about being “so nervous” of the endeavor and brainstorms product ideas with large mood boards.

“Being rare is about being comfortable with yourself. I’ve stopped trying to be perfect. I just want to be me,” Gomez said in the video.

She continued: “I think Rare Beauty can be more than a beauty brand. I want us all to stop comparing ourselves to each other and just start embracing our own uniqueness. You’re not defined by a photo, a like or a comment. Rare Beauty isn’t about how other people see you. It’s about how you see yourself.”

Less than 20 minutes after the star dropped the Rare Beauty announcement video, the Instagram account for the brand gained over 1 million followers (and counting).

The brand’s mission “is to shape conversations around beauty, self-acceptance, and mental health.”

The statement reads, “We want to help people get more access to support and services, and help people feel more authentically connected to one another and less alone in the world.”

According to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, Rare Beauty has filed to sell goods including cosmetics, skincare, bath and body products, fragrance, hair accessories, beauty tools and makeup bags.

Before announcing Rare Beauty, Gomez released her highly anticipated new album Rare in early January, which is her first record since 2015’s Revival, which was platinum-certified. The album comes after a long hiatus for the singer, who has been working hard to get to a healthier and happier place emotionally by focusing on her mental health with therapists for six years and seeking professional help at treatment facilities.

“I feel like I’ve kind of found my way a bit more,” Gomez told PEOPLE. “Every year I’m constantly growing, and this time I actually recognize it and appreciate it.”

“I was just almost a different person every season of writing this album,” she said. “You’re hearing things that I had three years ago, and then you’re hearing things that I just wrote last week. I wanted it to feel however it was meant to feel. There’s a strong guitar moment for ‘Cut You Off,’ and I wanted ‘Crowded Room’ to feel like a wedding song. I had my reasons for each.”