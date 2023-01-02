Selena Gomez and Nicola Peltz Twin in Sequin Valentino Minis for NYE and Reveal Matching Tattoos

Selena Gomez and Nicola Peltz Beckham rang in the new year twinning with "matching dream dresses" and tattoos.

On Sunday, the "Calm Down" singer, 30, shared a series of sultry snaps of her and Nicola posing in the same long-sleeved mini Valentino sequins dress that featured a revealing cut-out in the back. The pair also wore the same platform shoe and pulled back their hair, with Gomez wearing a high bun and Nicola wearing a high ponytail.

"Thank @maisonvalentino for me and my angels dresses! Felt like a fairy! Oh and @isabelalysa for making us look good!" Gomez captioned the set of photos.

"I love you my angel forever!!!" Nicola, 27, commented underneath the post.

Nicola showed off a different angle of the dress as she shared footage of her and her Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, whom she married in April, sharing a kiss.

She also posted pictures of the custom-made dresses, each had a tag that read, "Nicola 2023" and "Selena 2023", Nicola showed in additional photos.

In the comment section of his wife's post, Brooklyn saluted Nicola and Gomez as "Cuties xx" while Gomez wrote, "My angel forever"

Dresses weren't the only matching things Nicola and Gomez unveiled over the weekend.

Nicola also revealed that she and Gomez have the same tattoo that reads "angel" in a script font on their arms.

The matching tattoos and dresses come after Gomez joked that she and Nicola, along with Brooklyn, 23, were a "throuple" as they celebrated New Year's Eve together over the weekend.

The "Rare" singer on Sunday shared snaps on Instagram of a beachside trip with her inner circle, including her newly-married pals.

In one post, Gomez gathered pics of the inseparable trio hugging and cuddling on a yacht. Other shots in the gallery of pictures were snapped as the trip had drinks together and got ready for NYE in a glam room together.

"Fine calls us a throuple," Gomez captioned the photos, dubbing herself a "forever plus one" in a hashtag.

"Facts 💘💘💘🤣, " Nicola commented.