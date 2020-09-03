Selena Gomez Admits She Still Struggles with Acne and Gets Breakouts When She's Stressed

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

When Selena Gomez walks a red carpet or shoots a music video, the most picture-perfect version of herself is put on full-display. But the star wants her fans to know that, just like them, she still struggles with some of the same skincare concerns that they do when she's not all glammed up.

When the Rare Beauty founder, 28, walked through her skin and makeup routine for Vogue's Beauty Secrets video series, she opened up about her ongoing battle with acne.

"I've for sure had acne and usually it's kind of all in the T-zone," Gomez said. "I try not to pick at anything. Sometimes that's hard."

She added: "I notice when I get stressed or something I break out more or I get lazy with my routine so I feel like it's just become a part of it. And I just deal with whatever I got that day."

Following her daily skincare ritual has also become a form of self-care for Gomez. "When you are taking care of your skin you are taking care of your body and your mind and your soul just because I think it's all connected," she said.

Since her skin type leans more on the combination side ("I have dry skin but then in certain areas I'm oily — it's really annoying," she said), Gomez likes a face cream that is hydrates, but doesn't break her out. "I love the Tatcha Dewy Skin line," the star said as she holds up the Tatcha Dewy Skin Cream. "It's so thick and yummy that you actually don't have to use that much of it."

Before getting into makeup, Gomez finishes her morning skin routine with some sunscreen — the Drunk Elephant Umbra Sheer Daily Defense SPF 30.

"I like to put sunscreen on because not only is it important to keep your skin looking fresh but I have lupus. So being in the sun is kind of difficult for me," she said.

"What I've been so lucky is that I've started doing the thing that I love. And then eventually I grew up and I started to open up my entire mind to the possibility of the things I could do to help people to bring them joy or to make them laugh," Gomez said. "All of that genuinely brings me pure joy."

Gomez told PEOPLE that Rare Beauty has been a long time coming.

"I spent two years designing and working with chemists and dermatologists, and it's just something that I'm super, super proud of," she says. "But I'm not here to be like, 'Oh, I'm an expert [or] to be competitive.' I really just want to be a part of the community."

At the end of the day, she hopes her products help her fans create whatever looks they want to dream up.