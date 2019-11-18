Selena Gomez Stuns in Pumpkin-Colored Dress at ACLU Awards Dinner in Los Angeles

Selena Gomez is rocking the fall fashion and bringing the pumpkin spice!

On Saturday night, the “Lose You to Love Me” songstress, 27, shinned on the ACLU SoCal’s Annual Bill of Rights Dinner red carpet at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills.

For the event, Gomez stunned in a pumpkin-colored dress styled with black heels and a crimson lip.

The singer was one of the presenters at the gala event, along with Regina Hall and Bob Balaban. Don Cheadle was among the event honorees while Chrissy Metz performed for the gala crowd, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Gomez specifically attended the event to present the Bill of Rights Award to Justin Tranter, a songwriter who has co-written many of her hit singles such as “Bad Liar,” “Hands to Myself,” and “Look at Me Now.”

