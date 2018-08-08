Selena Gomez Announces Second Capsule Fashion Collection With Coach

If you were obsessed with Selena Gomez‘s first fashion collection designed in partnership with Coach, prepare to get excited. The Coach ambassador teamed up with the brand again to launch an even bigger line with the help of Coach Creative Director Stuart Vevers.

While Gomez’s first collaboration with Coach included a successful handbag line, the star took things a step further by designing her very own Coach clothing collection.

Launching for pre-order online at Coach.com and in stores beginning on August 14, and available in Coach stores globally beginning August 31, the “powerful” and “feminine” collection features ultra-soft sweaters, silk slips, retro-inspired hoodies, new handbag silhouettes and accessories that embody Gomez’s sense of style.

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more.

“I’m so proud of the collection,” the star said in a release. “What I love most about working with the Coach team is that they just know how I dress. Everything felt authentic from the beginning.”

RELATED PHOTOS: The 15 Best New Beauty Products for Fall

For the Vevers, extending the pair’s partnership with another collection was a no-brainer.