Miley Cyrus Wore a Wardrobe of Vintage Looks — Including 3 Versace Gowns! — for Her NYE Special

Miley Cyrus welcomed in the new year wearing a number of looks from fashion's past.

On Saturday night, the "Wrecking Ball'' artist, 30, co-hosted her second Miley's New Year's Eve Party NBC special alongside her godmother and country music legend Dolly Parton, 76.

Not only did the Plastic Hearts singer lead the 2023 countdown with a show-stopping program, she also closed out the year with a wardrobe filled with vintage high-fashion looks in collaboration with her stylist Bradley Kenneth.

While the two tapped into multiple coveted designer labels and collections — from Tom Ford for Gucci Spring/Summer 1996 pieces to Bob Mackie's Fall 2002 "To Broadway With Love" capsule — it was Versace that truly stole the show.

Throughout the evening, the two-time Grammy nominee commanded the stage in not one, not two, but three stunning pieces from the Italian label.

For her cohosting duties, Cyrus opted for two looks befitting of the Miami vibe – one featuring a tie-around top and patchwork skirt from Spring/Summer 1993 and the second starring a sage green-and-orange one-shoulder gown with a thigh-high slit from Spring/Summer 2006.

Her third Versace ensemble, a Spring/Summer 2005 halter neck baby pink dress with a plunging neckline, was another early aughts gem only right for a performance with Y2K icon Paris Hilton and Grammy nominee Sia, all of whom took the stage with a modern-day rendition of Hilton's 2006 hit single "Stars Are Blind."

The party didn't go on without a couple of twinning looks from the cohosts, who went full '80s-glam for two of their joint performances.

There was a hot pink style moment with lots of feathers and sequins as Cyrus sang in a vintage Yves Saint Laurent one-shoulder gown from Los Angeles boutique Decades, and Parton belted it out in a pink slip dress with a sheer top underneath.

Meanwhile the duo's cover of Joan Jetts and the Blackhearts' "I Love Rock 'n' Roll" called for matching leopard-print outfits — Cyrus in a little black dress and gloves and Parton in a bodysuit with leg cutouts.

Although she entered the new year wearing archival fashion, Cyrus is still looking ahead in her personal life. In fact, she's already set her 2023 resolutions.

During an interview with Hoda Kotb for NBC's A Toast to 2022! special, the former Hannah Montana star said there's one thing she's working towards this year: listening.

"I guess my resolution would really be — my instinct is very loud, but I'm not a great listener sometimes," she revealed. "Dolly was telling me, her husband [Carl Thomas Dean] says, 'You're not hard of hearing. You're hard of listening.' And I guess that would kind of be my resolution, to not just listen to myself, but listen to others."