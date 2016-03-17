See the Exact Moment Kylie Jenner's Hair Dye Obsession Was Born

Aurelie Corinthios
March 17, 2016 04:15 PM


Kylie Jenner
‘s ever-changing hair color is more than just a hobby, it’s part of her identityBlue? Blue again? A different blue? (She clearly has a thing for shades of blue.) NavyPink? Green? Darker green? You name it, she’s done it — at this point, it’s going on 20 different shades and counting, and it’s a constant source of fascination for her fans.

So when did it all begin? Well, exactly a decade ago.

On Wednesday, the reality star took to Twitter to share an absolute gem of a throwback: The very first time her natural, raven-colored locks lost their hair dye virginity with a single streak of bottle blonde.

Courtesy Kylie Jenner/Twitter

And who do we have to thank for it all? The matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner krew, momager extraordinaire:
Kris Jenner
, obviously.

“I begged my mom for a year to dye my hair [and] finally at 9 [years] old she let me do this and only this!” Kylie, now 18, tweeted alongside the picture. “Changed everything.”

Now, Kylie’s glam and style routine has far surpassed the days of a lone hair highlight: From nipple piercings to a growing collection of tattoos, the youngest member of the famous family also happens to make the boldest beauty choices.

The latest? A set of gold and diamond-encrusted grills, which she rocked during New York Fashion week — and now her boyfriend Tyga has debuted his own mouth jewelry, providing us with the very first edition of Fashion Faceoff: Celebrity Couples and Their Grills.

What do you think of Kylie’s hair color obsession? What about her and Tyga’s grills? Who wore it better?

–Aurelie Corinthios

