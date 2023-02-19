Rebel Wilson Proposed to Fiancée Ramona Agruma with a 2.55-Carat Tiffany & Co Ring

"It's amazing to celebrate our engagement with a gorgeous Tiffany's ring," Rebel Wilson tells PEOPLE exclusively

By
Nicholas Rice
PEOPLE.com Page Avatar
Nicholas Rice

Nicholas Rice is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE Magazine. He began working with the brand as an Editorial Intern in early 2020, before later transitioning to a freelance role, and then staff positions soon after. Nicholas writes and edits anywhere between 7 to 9 stories per day on average for PEOPLE, spanning across each vertical the brand covers. Nicholas has previous work experience with Billboard, POPSUGAR, Bustle and Elite Daily. When not working, Nicholas can be found playing with his 5 dogs, listening to pop music or eating mozzarella sticks.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 19, 2023 02:59 PM
https://www.instagram.com/p/Co2q0kIPJcx/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D. Credit: Disney Weddings
Photo: Disney Weddings ( X2 )

Rebel Wilson's fiancée has got some new bling!

The Pitch Perfect actress, 42, announced her engagement to Ramona Agruma on Sunday, sharing a set of photographs on Instagram of the pair's proposal at Disneyland in California.

PEOPLE can exclusively reveal that Wilson proposed to Agruma with a classic round cut, 2.55-carat Tiffany & Co diamond ring.

"Our friend Hugh, who set us up, gave us Tiffany heart charms on our first-ever date in Los Angeles in late 2021," Wilson tells PEOPLE in an exclusive statement. "So it's amazing to celebrate our engagement with a gorgeous Tiffany's ring."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Co2q0kIPJcx/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D. Credit: Disney Weddings
Disney Weddings

Wilson announced her exciting news engagement news on social media, writing, "We said YES! 💗💗."

"Thank you @tiffanyandco for the stunning ring 💍 and to Bob Iger and the incredible team at Disneyland @disneyweddings for pulling off this magical surprise!" she added.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 21: Ramona Agruma and Rebel Wilson attend the Grand Reveal Weekend for Atlantis The Royal, Dubai's new ultra-luxury hotel on January 21, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal)
Ramona Agruma and Rebel Wilson. Jeff Spicer/Getty for Atlantis The Royal

In the images shared, Wilson and Agruma can be seen wearing matching pink and white striped sweaters with a black heart etched in the center.

One shot shows the couple sharing a kiss as Agruma extends her arm out to show off her new ring. The other shows the couple in front of Disneyland's Sleeping Beauty castle with flowers falling from above.

RELATED VIDEO: Rebel Wilson Welcomes First Baby, Daughter Royce Lillian: 'Beautiful Miracle'

Wilson — who welcomed her first child, daughter Royce, via surrogate back in November 2022 — announced she was in a relationship with Agruma, founder and owner of the athleisure brand Lemon Ve Limon, that June.

The actress recently told PEOPLE that she was "shocked" at "how deep the connection was and how instant it was" when she met Agruma, as she had thought up until that point that she "was really looking for a husband" — to the point where she "[dated] about 50 guys in one year to try to catch up on the dating experience."

https://www.instagram.com/p/Co2q0kIPJcx/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D. Credit: Disney Weddings
Disney Weddings

"I always was a bit of a girls' girl and had deep friendships with women, but this was the first time that it was a romantic connection and I was just shocked," Wilson, who is launching a new dating app called Fluid, recalled.

She added: "And then I was like, 'Oh, well, what if that was just part of my personality that I was repressing and wasn't exploring?' And maybe I should have 10 years earlier. My journey is what it is, but it's just awesome now to be in a relationship."

Related Articles
https://www.instagram.com/p/Co2q0kIPJcx/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D. Credit: Disney Weddings
Rebel Wilson Announces She Is Engaged to Ramona Agruma: 'We Said Yes!'
Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva attend a special screening of "Maybe I Do" hosted by Fifth Season and Vertical at Crosby Street Hotel on January 17, 2023 in New York City
Richard Gere's Wife Says He's 'Recovering' from Pneumonia on Family Vacation in Mexico
Alison Brie and Dave Franco attend the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 06, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California
Alison Brie Says It's 'Not That Weird' Having Husband Dave Franco Direct Her Sex Scenes
Leonardo DiCaprio attends the "Don't Look Up" World Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on December 05, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Netflix) ; Gigi Hadid attends the The Daily Front Row 8th Annual Fashion Media Awards on September 09, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jennifer Graylock/Getty Images for The Daily Front Row )
Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio No Longer Seeing Each Other: 'It Just Fizzled,' Says Source
Megan Fox attends TIME100 Next Gala; Machine Gun Kelly attends the Time100 Next
Megan Fox and MGK Are 'Not Giving Up on Their Relationship' but She Is 'Still Upset': Source
Chris Pratt (L) and US writer Katherine Schwarzenegger arrive for Universal Studios' Super Nintendo World celebration event
Chris Pratt and Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt Enjoy 'Awesome' Outing at Super Nintendo World
Demi Moore Shares Family Photos with Bruce Willis and All of His Kids: 'We Are FAMILY'
Bruce Willis' Family 'Closer Than Ever' amid FTD Diagnosis: They're Making 'Positive Memories' (Source)
Austin Butler and Lisa Marie Presley Elvis Presley's 88th Birthday Celebration
Austin Butler Recalls Bonding with Lisa Marie Presley: 'There Was No Filter of How She Felt'
Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen attend HFC's 10th Birthday Extravaganza hosted by Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen Non-Profit on October 01, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Seth Rogen and Wife Lauren Miller Explain Comedy 'Is Part of How We Cope' with Genetic Alzheimer's
Lupta Nyong'o and Selema
Lupita Nyong'o Shares a Sweet Video of Her Boyfriend Helping Her Take Her Hair Down
justin long and kate bosworth
Justin Long and Kate Bosworth Celebrate Valentine's Day Together: 'My Crush, All Day, Every Day'
Goldie Hawn Kurt Russell
Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell Share a Close Laugh on Valentine's Day in N.Y.C.
Liam Neeson, Helen Mirren
Liam Neeson Says Helen Mirren Is 'Really Something Else' as He Recalls Their Years-Long Relationship
Megan Fox attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards; Machine Gun Kelly attends the Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Are 'Trying to Work Things Out' amid 'Trust Issues': Source
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 27: Cole Tucker and Vanessa Hudgens attend the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. 1184596 (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WarnerMedia)
Vanessa Hudgens Celebrates Her 'Real Magnetic Love' with Cole Tucker 5 Days After Confirming Engagement
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 26: Director and actress Olivia Wilde attends Warner Bros. Pictures "The Big Picture" presentation at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon 2022, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, on April 26, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/WireImage); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 11: (L-R) A$AP Rocky and Rihanna celebrate Fenty Beauty & Fenty Skin at Goya Studios on February 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty & Fenty Skin)
Olivia Wilde Clarifies What She Meant by Calling A$AP Rocky 'Hot' for Supporting Rihanna at Super Bowl