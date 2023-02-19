Rebel Wilson Proposed to Fiancée Ramona Agruma with a 2.55-Carat Tiffany & Co Ring

Rebel Wilson's fiancée has got some new bling!

The Pitch Perfect actress, 42, announced her engagement to Ramona Agruma on Sunday, sharing a set of photographs on Instagram of the pair's proposal at Disneyland in California.

PEOPLE can exclusively reveal that Wilson proposed to Agruma with a classic round cut, 2.55-carat Tiffany & Co diamond ring.

"Our friend Hugh, who set us up, gave us Tiffany heart charms on our first-ever date in Los Angeles in late 2021," Wilson tells PEOPLE in an exclusive statement. "So it's amazing to celebrate our engagement with a gorgeous Tiffany's ring."

Wilson announced her exciting news engagement news on social media, writing, "We said YES! 💗💗."

"Thank you @tiffanyandco for the stunning ring 💍 and to Bob Iger and the incredible team at Disneyland @disneyweddings for pulling off this magical surprise!" she added.

In the images shared, Wilson and Agruma can be seen wearing matching pink and white striped sweaters with a black heart etched in the center.

One shot shows the couple sharing a kiss as Agruma extends her arm out to show off her new ring. The other shows the couple in front of Disneyland's Sleeping Beauty castle with flowers falling from above.

Wilson — who welcomed her first child, daughter Royce, via surrogate back in November 2022 — announced she was in a relationship with Agruma, founder and owner of the athleisure brand Lemon Ve Limon, that June.

The actress recently told PEOPLE that she was "shocked" at "how deep the connection was and how instant it was" when she met Agruma, as she had thought up until that point that she "was really looking for a husband" — to the point where she "[dated] about 50 guys in one year to try to catch up on the dating experience."

"I always was a bit of a girls' girl and had deep friendships with women, but this was the first time that it was a romantic connection and I was just shocked," Wilson, who is launching a new dating app called Fluid, recalled.

She added: "And then I was like, 'Oh, well, what if that was just part of my personality that I was repressing and wasn't exploring?' And maybe I should have 10 years earlier. My journey is what it is, but it's just awesome now to be in a relationship."