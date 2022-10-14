See All of the A-List Celebrity Looks from the Ralph Lauren Fashion Show

Celebrities gathered in Southern California on Thursday for the Ralph Lauren SS23 Runway Show, held at The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens — see every head-turning look from the star-studded affair!

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

Published on October 14, 2022 08:45 PM
Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty
01 of 20

Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling at the Ralph Lauren Spring 2023 ready to wear runway show held at The Huntington Museum and Gardens on October 13, 2022 in San Marino, California.
Michael Buckner/WWD via Getty

The Emmy nominee opted for a fiery red satin suit that was cinched at the waist. Kaling left her hair down in loose waves and accessorized with a silver necklace.

02 of 20

Chris Pine

Chris Pine attends the Ralph Lauren SS23 Runway Show at The Huntington Library, Art Collections, and Botanical Gardens on October 13, 2022 in San Marino, California.
Amy Sussman/Getty

The Don't Worry Darling actor, who recently traded his longer locks for a cropped haircut that shows off his grays, donned a sharp grid-printed suit and patterned pocket square.

03 of 20

Lily Collins

Lily Collins attends the Ralph Lauren SS23 Runway Show at The Huntington Library, Art Collections, and Botanical Gardens on October 13, 2022 in San Marino, California.
Amy Sussman/Getty

The Emily in Paris star looked timeless in a trailing plaid wrap-around top, black trousers and pumps.

04 of 20

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

Amy Sussman/Getty

The newlyweds matched in all-black ensembles to support the fashion designer, who supplied the couple's custom wedding wardrobe — including three of Lopez's show-stopping bridal gowns — for their romantic Georgia wedding celebration in August.

05 of 20

Patrick Schwarzenegger

Patrick Schwarzenegger at the Ralph Lauren Spring 2023 ready to wear runway show held at The Huntington Museum and Gardens on October 13, 2022 in San Marino, California.
Michael Buckner/WWD via Getty

The 29-year-old model and actor spruced up in a tartan blazer over a turtleneck.

06 of 20

The Stallone Family

SAN MARINO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 13: (L-R) Jennifer Flavin, Sistine Stallone, Sylvester Stallone and Sophia Stallone attend the Ralph Lauren SS23 Runway Show at The Huntington Library, Art Collections, and Botanical Gardens on October 13, 2022 in San Marino, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Amy Sussman/Getty

A family affair! Sylvester Stallone, his wife Jennifer Flavin and their two daughters, Sophia Stallone and Sistine Stallone, wowed in complementing fall outfits. The fashionable outing comes after Stallone and his wife reconciled in September; Flavin had filed for divorce in August.

07 of 20

Jessica Chastain

Jessica Chastain attends the Ralph Lauren SS23 Runway Show at The Huntington Library, Art Collections, and Botanical Gardens on October 13, 2022 in San Marino, California.
Amy Sussman/Getty

Red on red! The Oscar-winning star wore a statement tartan blazer to go with her trademark ginger locks.

08 of 20

John Legend

John Legend at the Ralph Lauren Spring 2023 ready to wear runway show held at The Huntington Museum and Gardens on October 13, 2022 in San Marino, California.
Michael Buckner/WWD via Getty

The Voice coach proved that contrasting patterns work well together. He paired a long polka-dot coat with a striped shirt and solid black tie.

09 of 20

Laura Dern

Laura Dern at the Ralph Lauren Spring 2023 ready to wear runway show held at The Huntington Museum and Gardens on October 13, 2022 in San Marino, California.
Michael Buckner/WWD via Getty

The actress sparkled in a velvet rhinestone overcoat, which she layered over a classic white collared shirt and black pants.

10 of 20

Polo G

Polo G at the Ralph Lauren Spring 2023 ready to wear runway show held at The Huntington Museum and Gardens on October 13, 2022 in San Marino, California.
Michael Buckner/WWD via Getty

The rapper went dapper in red velvet suit jacket and impressive bling.

11 of 20

Diane Keaton

Diane Keaton at the Ralph Lauren Spring 2023 ready to wear runway show held at The Huntington Museum and Gardens on October 13, 2022 in San Marino, California.
Michael Buckner/WWD via Getty

The legendary actress wore a bowler hat, high-collared top, cinched trousers and a long tuxedo jacket with satin lapels.

12 of 20

Greg Lauren and Elizabeth Berkley

Greg Lauren and Elizabeth Berkley attend the Ralph Lauren SS23 Runway Show at The Huntington Library, Art Collections, and Botanical Gardens on October 13, 2022 in San Marino, California.

The designer's nephew paid homage to Ralph Lauren in a V-neck featuring the company's famed logo alongside his wife, Saved by the Bell actress Berkley.

13 of 20

Rachel Zoe and Rodger Berman

Rachel Zoe and Rodger Berman attend the Ralph Lauren SS23 Runway Show at The Huntington Library, Art Collections, and Botanical Gardens on October 13, 2022 in San Marino, California.
Amy Sussman/Getty

The designer, alongside her husband, supported her fashion comrade in business-bohemian style.

14 of 20

Angus Cloud and James Marsden

Angus Cloud and James Marsden attend the Ralph Lauren SS23 Runway Show at The Huntington Library, Art Collections, and Botanical Gardens on October 13, 2022 in San Marino, California.
Amy Sussman/Getty

The unexpected duo appeared happy to see each other ahead of the fashion show – the Euphoria star in a vintage-inspired outfit and the Enchanted stud in a striped suit.

15 of 20

Lauren Bush and David Lauren

Lauren Bush and David Lauren attend the Ralph Lauren SS23 Runway Show at The Huntington Library, Art Collections, and Botanical Gardens on October 13, 2022 in San Marino, California.
Amy Sussman/Getty

Ralph Lauren's youngest son and the brand's chief brand and innovation officer, David, attended the show alongside his philanthropist wife Lauren.

16 of 20

Kathryn Newton

Kathryn Newton at the Ralph Lauren Spring 2023 ready to wear runway show held at The Huntington Museum and Gardens on October 13, 2022 in San Marino, California.
Michael Buckner/WWD via Getty

The Big Little Lies actress, who teamed up with the American fashion label for the US Open Golf Championship in 2019, posed in a sequin-studded red dress.

17 of 20

Krystal Jung

Krystal Jung attends the Ralph Lauren SS23 Runway Show at The Huntington Library, Art Collections, and Botanical Gardens on October 13, 2022 in San Marino, California.
Amy Sussman/Getty

The South Korean superstar donned a sexy black dress with a thigh-hight slit and heeled boots. She completed the look with a red lip.

18 of 20

Jackson James White and Grace Van Patten

Jackson James White and Grace Van Patten attend the Ralph Lauren SS23 Runway Show at The Huntington Library, Art Collections, and Botanical Gardens on October 13, 2022 in San Marino, California.
Amy Sussman/Getty

The Tell Me Lies costars went Western for the high-fashion event – a brown suede suit and boots for him, and rodeo-inspired ensemble for her.

19 of 20

Dylan Lauren

Dylan Lauren attends the Ralph Lauren SS23 Runway Show at The Huntington Library, Art Collections, and Botanical Gardens on October 13, 2022 in San Marino, California.
Amy Sussman/Getty

The candy connoisseur, who is also the daughter of the iconic designer, accentuated her voluminous locks with a chic belted jumpsuit and gold hoop earrings.

20 of 20

Andrew Lauren and Natascha Schuetz

Natascha Schuetz and Andrew Lauren attend the Ralph Lauren SS23 Runway Show at The Huntington Library, Art Collections, and Botanical Gardens on October 13, 2022 in San Marino, California.
Amy Sussman/Getty

Schuetz stunned in a coral jumpsuit while the designer's son donned a chic suit.

