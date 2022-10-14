01 of 20 Mindy Kaling Michael Buckner/WWD via Getty The Emmy nominee opted for a fiery red satin suit that was cinched at the waist. Kaling left her hair down in loose waves and accessorized with a silver necklace.

02 of 20 Chris Pine Amy Sussman/Getty The Don't Worry Darling actor, who recently traded his longer locks for a cropped haircut that shows off his grays, donned a sharp grid-printed suit and patterned pocket square.

03 of 20 Lily Collins Amy Sussman/Getty The Emily in Paris star looked timeless in a trailing plaid wrap-around top, black trousers and pumps.

04 of 20 Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Amy Sussman/Getty The newlyweds matched in all-black ensembles to support the fashion designer, who supplied the couple's custom wedding wardrobe — including three of Lopez's show-stopping bridal gowns — for their romantic Georgia wedding celebration in August.

05 of 20 Patrick Schwarzenegger Michael Buckner/WWD via Getty The 29-year-old model and actor spruced up in a tartan blazer over a turtleneck.

06 of 20 The Stallone Family Amy Sussman/Getty A family affair! Sylvester Stallone, his wife Jennifer Flavin and their two daughters, Sophia Stallone and Sistine Stallone, wowed in complementing fall outfits. The fashionable outing comes after Stallone and his wife reconciled in September; Flavin had filed for divorce in August.

07 of 20 Jessica Chastain Amy Sussman/Getty Red on red! The Oscar-winning star wore a statement tartan blazer to go with her trademark ginger locks.

08 of 20 John Legend Michael Buckner/WWD via Getty The Voice coach proved that contrasting patterns work well together. He paired a long polka-dot coat with a striped shirt and solid black tie.

09 of 20 Laura Dern Michael Buckner/WWD via Getty The actress sparkled in a velvet rhinestone overcoat, which she layered over a classic white collared shirt and black pants.

10 of 20 Polo G Michael Buckner/WWD via Getty The rapper went dapper in red velvet suit jacket and impressive bling.

11 of 20 Diane Keaton Michael Buckner/WWD via Getty The legendary actress wore a bowler hat, high-collared top, cinched trousers and a long tuxedo jacket with satin lapels.

12 of 20 Greg Lauren and Elizabeth Berkley The designer's nephew paid homage to Ralph Lauren in a V-neck featuring the company's famed logo alongside his wife, Saved by the Bell actress Berkley.

13 of 20 Rachel Zoe and Rodger Berman Amy Sussman/Getty The designer, alongside her husband, supported her fashion comrade in business-bohemian style.

14 of 20 Angus Cloud and James Marsden Amy Sussman/Getty The unexpected duo appeared happy to see each other ahead of the fashion show – the Euphoria star in a vintage-inspired outfit and the Enchanted stud in a striped suit.

15 of 20 Lauren Bush and David Lauren Amy Sussman/Getty Ralph Lauren's youngest son and the brand's chief brand and innovation officer, David, attended the show alongside his philanthropist wife Lauren.

16 of 20 Kathryn Newton Michael Buckner/WWD via Getty The Big Little Lies actress, who teamed up with the American fashion label for the US Open Golf Championship in 2019, posed in a sequin-studded red dress.

17 of 20 Krystal Jung Amy Sussman/Getty The South Korean superstar donned a sexy black dress with a thigh-hight slit and heeled boots. She completed the look with a red lip.

18 of 20 Jackson James White and Grace Van Patten Amy Sussman/Getty The Tell Me Lies costars went Western for the high-fashion event – a brown suede suit and boots for him, and rodeo-inspired ensemble for her.

19 of 20 Dylan Lauren Amy Sussman/Getty The candy connoisseur, who is also the daughter of the iconic designer, accentuated her voluminous locks with a chic belted jumpsuit and gold hoop earrings.