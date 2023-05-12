See '90s Supermodels with Their Lookalike Kids

These '90s supermodels are also supermoms, and many of them have kids who are the same age as they were when they first hit the runway. Check out side-by-side photos of the original supers with their super-cute kiddos

By Stephanie Sengwe
Published on May 12, 2023 09:15 AM
01 of 10

Cindy Crawford & Daughter, Kaia Gerber

NEW YORK CITY - AUGUST 2: Model Cindy Crawford attends the Second Annual Revlon's Unforgettable Women Contest - Winner Annoucement on August 2, 1990 at the Metropolitan Museum of the Art in New York City. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images); PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 29: Kaia Gerber attends "Her Time" Omega Photocall as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2018 on September 29, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber. Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty; Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

If you blink too fast, you might genuinely mistake Kaia Gerber for her supermodel mom, Cindy Crawford: The two share the same striking bone structure, strong brows and luscious brunette hair.

No one recognizes their resemblance more than Cindy herself, even playfully pointing out she envies some of her 21-year-old daughter's features these days.

"I look at my daughter and notice that her hair is shiny and healthy looking — she has my old hair, and I want it back!" she joked to InStyle.

02 of 10

Kate Moss & Lila Moss

kate moss
Getty (2)

From the time Lila was a baby, her supermodel mom hoped to keep her away from the industry; in a 2022 interview with British Vogue, Lila revealed that her mom discouraged her from modeling from a young age. "She was always like, 'If you wanna do it, you can, but I wouldn't recommend it'," the then-19-year-old said.

However, Lila's success modeling for brands including Miu Miu and Marc Jacobs (often with her insulin pump on full display!) has made her mom rethink her stance; in 2018, she told Megyn Kelly, "I will support her obviously. I will be her momager! She can [model] if she wants to. I will support her in anything she wants to do."

And the iconic model has stuck to her promise: Lila is managed by her mom's modeling agency, Kate Moss Agency, and the two hit the Met Gala together in 2023.

03 of 10

Kimora Lee Simmons & Daughter, Aoki Lee Simmons

Kimora Lee Simmons; Aoki Lee Simmons
George Chinsee/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images; Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Kimora Lee Simmons' daughters are following her onto the catwalk and into the boardroom, with daughters Ming and Aoki both joining her to pose for the relaunched Baby Phat.

And also like her multitasking mom, Aoki is doing it all while pursuing a degree at Harvard.

She responded to critics of her pursuit of modeling while attending college: "I love it, and I think we should normalize liking something. You don't have to do what you're immediately good at."

She continued, "I would like to change the idea that you can't be smart and pretty, or you can't be smart and enjoy your looks or enjoy a creative, beauty- [and] fashion-based career. You can be two kinds of people in one person."

04 of 10

Heidi Klum & Her Daughter, Leni Klum

Leni Klum, Heidi Klum
Leni Klum/Instagram; Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty

Just like her mother, Leni Olumi Klum is a budding multi-hyphenate as well. The 18-year-old daughter of Heidi Klum and ex-husband Seal is putting in the groundwork for her own modeling career, while also studying to be an interior designer.

"I'm very proud of my daughter and her modeling," said Klum while at the 36th Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards. "And she's studying at the same time, she's juggling already."

05 of 10

Christy Turlington & Grace Burns

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 09: (L-R) Grace Burns and Christy Turlington attend the FENDI 25th Anniversary of the Baguette at Hammerstein Ballroom on September 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for FENDI)
Craig Barritt/Getty for FENDI

Though Christy Turlington and her husband of 20 years, Ed Burns are big names in Hollywood, they have kept their family life private.

In September 2022, the supermodel made a rare appearance with her daughter, Grace Burns, at the Fendi 25th Anniversary of the Baguette event held in New York.

06 of 10

Helena Christensen & Son, Mingus Reedus

Helena Christensen walks the runway at the Paco Rabanne Ready to Wear Fall/Winter 1996-1997 fashion show; Mingus Reedus walks the runway for Calvin Klein Collection fashion show
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images; Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Helena Christensen's son, Mingus Reedus, has not only gone into the modeling world, but he's done so with his legendary mom by his side.

Last year, the mother-son duo hit the runway for Berlin-based fashion brand Marcell Von Berlin for their Suits Collection.

"Everything she has accomplished in front of and behind the camera makes her a true icon," MVB's founder and creative director, Marcell Pustul said of Christensen at the time.

As for Mingus, 23, whom Christensen shares with her ex Norman Reedus, the designer was inspired by his "young, dynamic & ambitious" personality.

Christensen and Mingus previously starred in a Victoria's Secret Mother's Day campaign together.

07 of 10

Elle MacPherson's Sons Cy and Flynn Busson

Flynn Busson, Elle Macpherson, Cy Busson
Cy Busson/Instagram

Like Turlington, Elle MacPherson shares very little about her children — just the occasional photo (like this one with Cy, left, and Flynn) posted to her Instagram.

She recently posted an adorable carousel of throwback photos commemorating Flynn's 25th birthday this past Valentine's Day. Prior to that, she also posted a 20th birthday tribute to Cy on Feb. 4.

08 of 10

Milla Jovovich & Daughter, Ever Gabo Anderson

Milla Jovovich; Ever Anderson attends the Peter Pan & Wendy NY special screening
Steve Eichner/WireImage; Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Ever Gabo Anderson is the eldest daughter of Milla Jovovich and husband, Paul W. S. Anderson.

Much like her badass mama, who was the first model to achieve true crossover success in Hollywood, Ever has already jumped into acting and modeling, having snagged major roles in some big films. She recently starred in the live-action remake of Peter Pan & Wendy as Wendy Darling. She also starred as a young Natasha Romanoff in Marvel's Black Widow, released in 2021.

09 of 10

Beverly Johnson and her Daughter, Anansa Sims

Anansa Sims and Beverly Johnson attend the "Martin: The Reunion" Private Screening and Experience
Arnold Turner/Getty Images

As the first Black model to appear on the cover of American Vogue, Beverly Johnson paved the way for many to walk in her heels — including her daughter Anansa Sims. who is also a model.

The pair's relationship is so tight that before Johnson went public about being drugged by Bill Cosby, she consulted with her daughter.

Johnson says Sims, a mother of three, first replied, "'Mom be careful, a lot of people like Bill Cosby and I don't want you to get hurt.'"

But once she thought about how it would help other women, Sims was fully behind her mom saying, "'Go, Mom. You are doing the right thing and I support you.'"

10 of 10

Christie Brinkley & Her Daughter Sailor Brinkley-Cook

christie-sailor.jpg

If the flowing blonde curls don't let you know that Sailor Brinkley-Cook is a direct replica of her mom, Christie Brinkley, then the killer smile and bright blue eyes should do the trick.

And that's not all they have in common: After posing for Sports Illustrated with her superstar mom and big sis, Alexa Ray Joel in 2017, Brinkley-Cook forged her own path by joining the magazine's rookie class in 2018 and posing on her own.

She also walked the Elie Tahari runway with her mom in 2019 (pictured), stepped into her mom's dancing shoes on Dancing with the Stars in 2019 after her mom broke her arm, and was one of the faces for Silk Nextmilk's campaign this past February, playing on being the "next generation" of famous faces.

And Brinkley is beside her the whole way: "Her biggest advice when it comes to being on a set would be just to be as gracious as you can. I always try and introduce myself to everyone in the room. And I always try and acknowledge everyone in the room," Brinkley-Cook, 24, told PEOPLE.

