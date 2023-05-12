01 of 10 Cindy Crawford & Daughter, Kaia Gerber Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber. Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty; Pascal Le Segretain/Getty If you blink too fast, you might genuinely mistake Kaia Gerber for her supermodel mom, Cindy Crawford: The two share the same striking bone structure, strong brows and luscious brunette hair. No one recognizes their resemblance more than Cindy herself, even playfully pointing out she envies some of her 21-year-old daughter's features these days. "I look at my daughter and notice that her hair is shiny and healthy looking — she has my old hair, and I want it back!" she joked to InStyle.

02 of 10 Kate Moss & Lila Moss Getty (2) From the time Lila was a baby, her supermodel mom hoped to keep her away from the industry; in a 2022 interview with British Vogue, Lila revealed that her mom discouraged her from modeling from a young age. "She was always like, 'If you wanna do it, you can, but I wouldn't recommend it'," the then-19-year-old said. However, Lila's success modeling for brands including Miu Miu and Marc Jacobs (often with her insulin pump on full display!) has made her mom rethink her stance; in 2018, she told Megyn Kelly, "I will support her obviously. I will be her momager! She can [model] if she wants to. I will support her in anything she wants to do." And the iconic model has stuck to her promise: Lila is managed by her mom's modeling agency, Kate Moss Agency, and the two hit the Met Gala together in 2023.

03 of 10 Kimora Lee Simmons & Daughter, Aoki Lee Simmons George Chinsee/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images; Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Kimora Lee Simmons' daughters are following her onto the catwalk and into the boardroom, with daughters Ming and Aoki both joining her to pose for the relaunched Baby Phat. And also like her multitasking mom, Aoki is doing it all while pursuing a degree at Harvard. She responded to critics of her pursuit of modeling while attending college: "I love it, and I think we should normalize liking something. You don't have to do what you're immediately good at." She continued, "I would like to change the idea that you can't be smart and pretty, or you can't be smart and enjoy your looks or enjoy a creative, beauty- [and] fashion-based career. You can be two kinds of people in one person."

04 of 10 Heidi Klum & Her Daughter, Leni Klum Leni Klum/Instagram; Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Just like her mother, Leni Olumi Klum is a budding multi-hyphenate as well. The 18-year-old daughter of Heidi Klum and ex-husband Seal is putting in the groundwork for her own modeling career, while also studying to be an interior designer. "I'm very proud of my daughter and her modeling," said Klum while at the 36th Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards. "And she's studying at the same time, she's juggling already."

05 of 10 Christy Turlington & Grace Burns Craig Barritt/Getty for FENDI Though Christy Turlington and her husband of 20 years, Ed Burns are big names in Hollywood, they have kept their family life private. In September 2022, the supermodel made a rare appearance with her daughter, Grace Burns, at the Fendi 25th Anniversary of the Baguette event held in New York.

06 of 10 Helena Christensen & Son, Mingus Reedus Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images; Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images Helena Christensen's son, Mingus Reedus, has not only gone into the modeling world, but he's done so with his legendary mom by his side. Last year, the mother-son duo hit the runway for Berlin-based fashion brand Marcell Von Berlin for their Suits Collection. "Everything she has accomplished in front of and behind the camera makes her a true icon," MVB's founder and creative director, Marcell Pustul said of Christensen at the time. As for Mingus, 23, whom Christensen shares with her ex Norman Reedus, the designer was inspired by his "young, dynamic & ambitious" personality. Christensen and Mingus previously starred in a Victoria's Secret Mother's Day campaign together.

07 of 10 Elle MacPherson's Sons Cy and Flynn Busson Cy Busson/Instagram Like Turlington, Elle MacPherson shares very little about her children — just the occasional photo (like this one with Cy, left, and Flynn) posted to her Instagram. She recently posted an adorable carousel of throwback photos commemorating Flynn's 25th birthday this past Valentine's Day. Prior to that, she also posted a 20th birthday tribute to Cy on Feb. 4.

08 of 10 Milla Jovovich & Daughter, Ever Gabo Anderson Steve Eichner/WireImage; Theo Wargo/Getty Images Ever Gabo Anderson is the eldest daughter of Milla Jovovich and husband, Paul W. S. Anderson. Much like her badass mama, who was the first model to achieve true crossover success in Hollywood, Ever has already jumped into acting and modeling, having snagged major roles in some big films. She recently starred in the live-action remake of Peter Pan & Wendy as Wendy Darling. She also starred as a young Natasha Romanoff in Marvel's Black Widow, released in 2021.