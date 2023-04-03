See Shania Twain's Skin-Baring Outfit Parade at the 2023 CMT Awards

Man! Shania feels like a fashionista!

Country music icon Shania Twain hit the 2023 CMT Music Awards in show-stopping style, with not one, but two skin-baring ensembles.

In the past couple of months, Twain, 57, has been commanding countless red carpets in avant-garde, experimental and high-fashion looks, and her latest red carpet appearance was no different.

When the country queen first stepped out at the annual awards show she turned heads in a hot-off-the-runway, butterfly-inspired Prabal Gurung gown.

The curve-loving design featured an abstract monarch butterfly print, two hip-baring cutouts and a high slit, She finished the look with black platform Mary Jane heels, silver jewelry and bright red hair to match.

Once she got inside, the singer switched into outfit number two to accept the Equal Play Award, which awards artists who advocate for promoting diverse and underrepresented voices in country music.

When Megan Thee Stallion presented her with the honor, Twain walked on stage in another daring outfit – a purple, two-piece crop top and short set that she finished off with thigh boots, a diamond necklace and a cowboy hat.

The singer gave a heartfelt speech about her hit song "Man! I Feel Like a Woman" and "all-inclusive country music."

Saying she "had no idea at the time that it would become an undercurrent of a decades-long career."

Continuing, "It's amazing how just one statement can empower so many. And 'Man! I Feel Like a Woman' has been adopted by an array of fantastic communities all around the world and become such a genuine path of power, which brings me so much joy," she said. "Thank you to CMT for pushing the Equal Play agenda and always supporting me."

"I believe in an all-inclusive country music," she said. "This is a genre of music with a rich history that raised and nurtured my own songwriting and performance and recording career from childhood. Currently, the industry standard does a real disservice to this."

Finishing her acceptance speech, saying, "My hope is this opportunity and spotlight impresses you much and lights up the careers of these very talented people on their journey," she finished. "I will continue to do my best as a trailblazer. Together, let's ensure all our fellow artists get equal play regardless of gender, age or race."