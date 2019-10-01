See Serena Williams Use Husband Alexis Ohanian as a Wig Stand

Alexis Ohanian: Reddit co-founder, Serena Williams superfan and…wig holder?

The 34-year-old entrepreneur can be seen acting as a human wig stand for his tennis champion wife, as she combs out two freshly-washed units of hair in a series of videos posted to her Instagram Stories on Monday.

“Of course I’m up on the wig craze and I just don’t know how to clean my wigs and how to style them,” Williams, 38, says in one clip.

The 23-time Grand Slam winner turns her camera towards Ohanian, who’s hiding behind a curly auburn wig.

“I did get this new wig head. It doesn’t sit very still, but…,” she says. Before lightly hitting her husband with the comb and scolding, “Stop moving your head!”

After brushing through the knotty unit of hair, Williams shows off the “final look” — and her human wig head — in the bathroom mirror.

In a second clip, the S by Serena designer shows off an ombre style. She says she wants to dye it before quickly retracting the statement: “Nevermind. I’m going to stay in my lane.”

“This is a good headstand,” Williams concludes in the final clip.

The tennis star and tech mogul wed in November 2017, two months after welcoming daughter Alexis Olympia who turned two on Sept. 1.

Williams shared a sweet Instagram post in honor of the big day, writing “The last 2 years have been my greatest accomplishment,” alongside a photo that showed Williams cradling her newborn in her arms at the hospital while she and her husband Alexis Ohanian stood behind her.

In a recent interview with Forbes, Williams opened up about how it’s often “painful” to be away from her daughter during long tournament days.

“I actually prefer playing in the day because I get to go home and see my baby,” Williams shared, adding that while “in the beginning she would realy be upset when I left, these days they’ve reversed roles.

“Now she’s a little bit better. I think I’m a little more upset. But at the same time, she definitely still takes it a little hard. She’s still super young,” Williams said.