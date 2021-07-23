Get a Close-Up Look at Scheana Shay's 'Rare' 12.74-Carat Pink Morganite Engagement Ring

The pink morganite center stone represents "unconditional love," the ring's designer, jeweler Kyle Chan, says of the Vanderpump Rules star's new piece

Bada-bling!

Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay is engaged, and her engagement ring looks just as jaw-dropped as you would expect.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Diamonds may be a girl's best friend, but when Shay's now-fiancé Brock Honey Davies popped the question on a rose petal-covered balcony at their Los Angeles home, he presented her with a "rare" pink morganite engagement ring that took her breath away.

Designed by jeweler Kyle Chan (a friend of the Vanderpump Rules cast), the engagement ring features a 12.74-carat rectangular cushion-cut rare fancy pink morganite center stone. In addition to the eye-catching centerpiece, the 14-karat white gold band is adorned with 12 diamonds.

Chan shared a close-up video of the sparkling ring on Instagram which beautifully shimmers as it moves and captures the light. "It is a perfect rectangular cushion and This gem also possesses a rare fancy pink that reflects with insane fire. Morganite is all about Divine Love. Pure and simple, it is representative of unconditional love," he explained.

Davies told PEOPLE that before the engagement, he and Shay discussed what she was looking for in her dream engagement ring.

"Scheana and I have talked openly about what we want in life, all the way down to the ring. So all I needed to do was talk to our good friend Kyle Chan, who also happens to be an amazing jeweler," he said. "He ran with the design and came back with such a fire cut."

Shay told PEOPLE that she had a feeling the engagement would be "coming soon," but was still caught off guard when Davies got down on one knee.

Scheana Shay Credit: Courtesy Kyle Chan Design

"I didn't know how or when. I was so surprised!" Shay told PEOPLE. "Brock knows me so well and knew exactly how to do what I would want. There's no date set, but our dream would be to get married in Bali."

RELATED GALLERY: The Celebrity Engagements of 2021

Scheana Shay Credit: Courtesy Kyle Chan Design

Shay first opened up to PEOPLE about her relationship with Davies during BravoCon in November 2019, saying she wanted to keep their romance low-key. "I'm happy," she said. "I don't feel like I need to brag about him because I know he's not going anywhere."