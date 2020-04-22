See Russell Wilson's Relatable Reaction to Ciara Giving Herself an At-Home Manicure

Image zoom Ciara/Instagram

Russell Wilson won’t be joining Ciara’s at-home salon anytime soon.

On Tuesday, the singer, 34, posted a video of herself filing her nails while self-quarantining amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), and her NFL star husband, 31, was not unamused.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“This is how it goes ladies. Just another day in quarantine,” Ciara — whose massive diamond wedding ring is on full display — says in the clip.

Wilson jokingly covers his face with his hands, lets out a long sigh and rolls his eyes at the sound of her nails grinding against the file: “That’s how guys be when we try to take care of ourselves during this time,” Ciara says with a laugh.

“When the nail shop is closed 🤣. #QurantineLife” the “Level Up” singer captioned the cute video.

RELATED: How to Safely Remove Your Gel or Acrylic Manicure at Home

One fan wrote, “Russ is OVER IT!! 🤣🤣🤣” While another said, “Omg that side eye he gave you is life. I love that you all aren’t fake about how real marriage looks. 🤣”

On Wednesday, the pregnant singer gave fans a glimpse of what her doctor’s appointments look like amid the pandemic, sharing a heartfelt video getting an ultrasound by herself as Wilson watches via FaceTime.

“The life of a pregnant woman in COVID-19 era is very interesting,” Ciara captioned the Instagram clip.

“Russ had to FaceTime me from the car for our Ultrasound,” Ciara continued. “We don’t hear too much about US during this time.”

Image zoom Ciara/Instagram

RELATED: Russell Wilson and Pregnant Ciara Reveal Sex of Baby on the Way with the Help of Their Kids

Ciara then invited “all my pregnant women to chat with me and my doctor today on IG LIVE 2pm PST,” adding the hashtag “#WomensWednesday.”

While there have been no widespread studies to determine whether pregnant women are at a greater risk of contracting the virus or whether infected mothers pass it down to their babies, early anecdotal evidence shows pregnant women do not become more seriously ill than the rest of the population, and that mom-to-baby transmission is unlikely.

Still, pregnant women are considered a higher-risk population because of weakened immune systems and should be extra vigilant about hand washing and practicing social distancing, say health officials.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.