A Look at Rihanna's Fashionably Late Met Gala Appearances (Approved by Anna Wintour) 

Leave it to Rihanna to make tardiness a trend. Here's a look back at the musician's past Met Gala grand entrances

Published on May 2, 2023 04:15 PM
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 01: Rihanna attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
Rihanna at the 2023 Met Gala. Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty

Towards the end of the 2023 Met Gala red carpet Monday night, fans and press had one person on the brain — Rihanna.

Only days before fashion's biggest event of the year, the Grammy-winning musician, who's expecting her second child, seemingly hinted at her attendance with Instagram photos of her posing head-to-bump in Chanel (a label once helmed by the gala's honoree, Karl Lagerfeld, for years).

This meant the superstar's entrance would be the most-watched and highly anticipated moment of the evening. And it was.

At around 10 p.m., Rihanna, 35, accompanied by A$AP Rocky, 34, put on quite the show in a full-body Valentino look, which led to a performative unveiling of a second gown underneath.

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
A$AP Rocky and Rihanna at the 2023 Met Gala. John Shearer/WireImage

Her show-stopping arrival left us with logistical questions, though: Did the couple miss out on the seated dinner? Did they mingle with stars inside before the night's end? And, of course, did their tardiness go against Met Gala etiquette?

The answer to the latter is no. Vogue maven Anna Wintour, who has co-chaired the glamorous function since 1995, previously noted in her 73 Questions interview with the outlet that the "Umbrella" singer (and technically the rapper by association) is the exception to the rulebook.

When asked who is allowed to show up late for a Met Gala red carpet, Wintour definitely answered, "Rihanna."

As for the other inquiries, those might be answered with a "maybe." According to NBC New York, guests trickle into the Metropolitan Museum of Art for cocktails at 6 p.m. That lasts for a couple of hours until the seated dinner, which is scheduled for around 8 p.m. Last night's red carpet live stream went until about 9 p.m. as a few red carpet stragglers trickled in (and likely rushed straight to dinner).

Since her debut in 2007, there have been only a few times when Rihanna's made a prompt appearance, such as in 2018, the year she was one of the co-chairs for the "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" theme. Otherwise, let's just say the carpet is on Rihanna-time.

Read ahead to see which Met Galas the cosmetics mogul pulled up to fashionably late — and the looks that were worth the build-up.

Met Gala 2023: "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty"

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
A$AP Rocky and Rihanna at the 2023 Met Gala. Mike Coppola/Getty

At around 10 p.m. — four hours after the red carpet began — the "Rude Boy" singer and "A$AP Forever" rapper took the famous steps in Valentino and Gucci respectively.

Always one to take up space on the carpet with the most architectural of looks, Rihanna arrived in a head-to-toe white outfit featuring what could be considered a large-scale balaclava covered in white camellia appliqués. She also wore cat eye sunglasses with massive fanned-out faux eyelashes.

Rihanna's headpiece was then transformed into a shawl draped around her elbows. Underneath the piece was a billowing white gown that showed off her growing bump. She also wore pearl necklaces and fingerless leather gloves.

A$AP Rocky strayed away from the norm, clad in a tartan kilt over rhinestone-accented jeans and teamed with four belts. He paid homage to Lagerfeld in a black blazer, leather tie and sunglasses, all sartorial items that were a part of the designer's uniform.

Met Gala 2021: "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion"

Rihanna and Asap Rocky
ASAP Rocky and Rihanna. Mike Coppola/Getty

At 10 p.m. this year as well, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky made their Met Gala couple debut after red-carpet hours. The carpet opened at 5:30 p.m. and closed at 9 p.m., per The Cut and Vogue respectively, making the couple way, way late.

Rihanna again proved to be the queen of custom dressing, wearing an oversized sculptural coat dress and over 267 carats of Bulgari jewels, plus a Thelma West ring and Maria Tash earrings.

Meanwhile, A$AP Rocky bundled up in a multi-color quilted blanket.

Met Gala 2015: "China: Through the Looking Glass"

rihanna-dress-01-600x800

One of the most iconic Met Gala looks to date came out of 2015. While proving to be another end-of-carpet moment, Rihanna's lateness was forgivable all thanks to her show-stopping ensemble —an extravagant bright-yellow creation by Chinese couture designer Guo Pei.

The dress' fur-trimmed and flower-patterned train flowed down the stairs effortlessly for that wow factor expected of a red-carpet finale.

