Rihanna Brings the Heat as 'Mother Nature' as She Opens Her Savage X Fenty Fashion Show

Motherhood looks good on Rihanna.

The new mom, who welcomed her first baby in May with A$AP Rocky, channels Mother Earth and Mother Nature for her Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4, opening the show (out now on Prime Video) in style, surrounded by nature.

After an intro to "See You Again" by Tyler, The Creator, the music switches to "D.M.B." by A$AP Rocky, 34, while Rihanna emerges. Wearing a blue corset with floral detail, sheer gloves and stockings and black tulle shrug, Rihanna moves to the music while showing off the lingerie. Her hair is left natural while her lips and eyelids are painted in gold.

Dennis Leupold for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video

Leaning into the Mother Nature vibe, Rihanna, 34, also swings around leafy vines and dances among the forest-like backdrop.

When Rocky originally dropped the song earlier this year — an abbreviation for "Dat's My B—-" — Rihanna appeared in the video for him, making it clear the song was dedicated to her. It was only fitting for her to use the song for her appearance in her brand's show.

Ahead of the show airing, Rihanna told PEOPLE that she considers her appearance in her show to be in the "Mother Nature section."

"I'm looking forward to [people seeing] it," Rihanna told PEOPLE. "It's my first real thing that I've done since I had the baby, work-wise."

Dennis Leupold for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video

The show came before Rihanna released her new song, "Lift Me Up," from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack on Oct. 28. Even though it's the fourth showcase of her Savage X Fenty designs, she told PEOPLE "every single show" feels as special as the first.

"I love seeing new bodies, new silhouettes, new personalities, new characters, new energies," she said. "I just enjoy seeing people celebrate their body, celebrate who they are — and they just happen to be wearing Savage. That's exciting."

Dennis Leupold for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video

Rihanna recruited a star-studded list of names to take part in her show, which was filmed in October in Los Angeles. Also appearing are Cara Delevingne — who rocked bleached brows with her lingerie — Simu Liu, Precious Lee, Irina Shayk, Joan Smalls and Johnny Depp.

TMZ first reported that Depp would make a celebrity cameo in the upcoming fashion show, though the trailer for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 did not feature Depp or tease his appearance.

Following the announcement, Years & Years singer Olly Alexander — who has been a model for Savage X Fenty — posted on social media that he "won't be wearing" the brand any longer.

The British singer previously wore Savage X Fenty, including in ads for the brand that he shared on Instagram. He showed off the brand's Valentine's Day collection in February this year, writing, "your love is a hallucination." Alexander also showed off another collection last October, writing, "let me be your fantasy," alongside the steamy shots.

The Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 is now streaming on Prime Video.