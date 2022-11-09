Rihanna Brings the Heat as 'Mother Nature' as She Opens Her Savage X Fenty Fashion Show

She wore her natural hair and gold makeup to open the show, now streaming on Prime Video

By Hedy Phillips
Published on November 9, 2022 10:52 AM
Rihanna Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video
Photo: Dennis Leupold for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video

Motherhood looks good on Rihanna.

The new mom, who welcomed her first baby in May with A$AP Rocky, channels Mother Earth and Mother Nature for her Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4, opening the show (out now on Prime Video) in style, surrounded by nature.

After an intro to "See You Again" by Tyler, The Creator, the music switches to "D.M.B." by A$AP Rocky, 34, while Rihanna emerges. Wearing a blue corset with floral detail, sheer gloves and stockings and black tulle shrug, Rihanna moves to the music while showing off the lingerie. Her hair is left natural while her lips and eyelids are painted in gold.

Rihanna Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video
Dennis Leupold for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video

Leaning into the Mother Nature vibe, Rihanna, 34, also swings around leafy vines and dances among the forest-like backdrop.

When Rocky originally dropped the song earlier this year — an abbreviation for "Dat's My B—-" — Rihanna appeared in the video for him, making it clear the song was dedicated to her. It was only fitting for her to use the song for her appearance in her brand's show.

Ahead of the show airing, Rihanna told PEOPLE that she considers her appearance in her show to be in the "Mother Nature section."

"I'm looking forward to [people seeing] it," Rihanna told PEOPLE. "It's my first real thing that I've done since I had the baby, work-wise."

Rihanna Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video
Dennis Leupold for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video

The show came before Rihanna released her new song, "Lift Me Up," from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack on Oct. 28. Even though it's the fourth showcase of her Savage X Fenty designs, she told PEOPLE "every single show" feels as special as the first.

"I love seeing new bodies, new silhouettes, new personalities, new characters, new energies," she said. "I just enjoy seeing people celebrate their body, celebrate who they are — and they just happen to be wearing Savage. That's exciting."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Rihanna Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video
Dennis Leupold for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video

Rihanna recruited a star-studded list of names to take part in her show, which was filmed in October in Los Angeles. Also appearing are Cara Delevingne — who rocked bleached brows with her lingerie — Simu Liu, Precious Lee, Irina Shayk, Joan Smalls and Johnny Depp.

TMZ first reported that Depp would make a celebrity cameo in the upcoming fashion show, though the trailer for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 did not feature Depp or tease his appearance.

Following the announcement, Years & Years singer Olly Alexander — who has been a model for Savage X Fenty — posted on social media that he "won't be wearing" the brand any longer.

The British singer previously wore Savage X Fenty, including in ads for the brand that he shared on Instagram. He showed off the brand's Valentine's Day collection in February this year, writing, "your love is a hallucination." Alexander also showed off another collection last October, writing, "let me be your fantasy," alongside the steamy shots.

The Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 is now streaming on Prime Video.

Related Articles
Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video
Rihanna Channels 'Mother Nature' in 'Savage X Fenty Vol. 4' : 'My First Real Thing Since Baby'
Olly Alexander, Rihanna, Johnny Depp
Singer Olly Alexander 'Won't Be Wearing' Savage X Fenty Anymore Following Johnny Depp Involvement
Johnny Depp, Rihanna
Johnny Depp Will Appear in Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Fashion Show
Cara Delevingne is seen during Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4
Cara Delevingne Rocks Bleached Brows with Her Lingerie in Savage X Fenty Fashion Show
Rihanna at the world premiere of Marvel Studios Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Rihanna Says Her 6-Month-Old Baby Boy Is 'So Funny' and 'Fat': 'Real Cuddly Stage Right Now'
Rihanna
Rihanna Reveals Her Favorite Postpartum Body Part: 'Now It's My Booty Because I Got One'
Anitta talked with PEOPLE at the WSJ Magazine Innovator Awards on her upcoming Savage x Fenty performance
Anitta Teases Her 'Very Sexy' Savage x Fenty Performance: 'A Little Different Flavor'
Rihanna (L) and US rapper A$AP Rocky (R) attend the premiere of Marvel's 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Have Date Night on Red Carpet of 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Premiere
rihanna music video grab Rihanna - Lift Me Up
Rihanna Premieres New Song 'Lift Me Up' from 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Soundtrack
Joni Mitchell
Joni Mitchell Meets the Cast of 'Almost Famous,' Plus Priyanka Chopra, Jenna Dewan and More
Olivia Wilde
Olivia Wilde Steps Out Post Workout, Plus Mariah Carey, Rory Culkin and More
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Outfits: Her Most Iconic Looks Yet
ASAP Rocky and Rihanna caught shoppers by complete surprise as she made an unannounced appearance at her brand new, Savage X Fenty Store at Westfield Culver City in Los Angeles Rihanna Shocks Shoppers as she Makes Surprise Appearance at her new Savage X Fenty Store in Los Angeles, USA - 12 Feb 2022
Pregnant Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Surprise Lucky Shoppers at Savage X Fenty Store in L.A.
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj Outfits: Her Most Iconic Looks Yet
savage x fenty's new valentine's day campaign
Lourdes Leon and Quannah Chasinghorse Join Rihanna in Racy Savage x Fenty Valentine's Day Campaign
rihanna
Rihanna to Headline 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show: 'Let's Go'