Now that’s a grand entrance!

Priyanka Chopra, 36, walked down the aisle toward a teary Nick Jonas, 26, with the most dramatic 75-foot tulle veil for a truly jaw-dropping moment at the couple’s Western wedding ceremony held on Saturday in Jodhpur, India.

As the beautiful bride walked down the aisle alongside her mother Madhu (her father Ashok died of cancer in 2013), five people helped carry her long veil, which could be seen from an aerial shot video captured during the ceremony.

“Every girl dreams of being a princess on her wedding day,” Chopra tells PEOPLE exclusively in this week’s cover story. “But I never had a plan about what I wanted it to be.”

Chopra and Jonas both turned to fashion industry icon Ralph Lauren to design their custom wedding looks for the Western ceremony, which was a sentimental decision for the couple, as they attended the the 2017 Met Gala together as guests of the designer.

“They’re so much a part of our love story for obvious reasons,” Chopra tells PEOPLE in the latest cover story.

“For the Western wedding, we had been talking to a bunch of incredible designers, but ultimately when Ralph Lauren approached us, I learned that Ralph has only designed three wedding dresses in 50 years — one for his daughter, his daughter in law, and his niece,” Chopra explains, adding, “I was blown away.”

Working closely with Lauren and her stylist Mimi Cuttrell, Chopra ultimately fell in love with a hand-beaded and hand-embroidered dress featuring floral and scroll motifs, lace-effect tulle appliqués, scalloped sleeves and a high-neck collar for the Western ceremony. The embroidery took a total of 1,826 hours to complete, according to the brand.

Underneath the long-sleeve gown was a strapless column dress made up of 2,380,000 mother of pearl sequins. She completed her look with the breathtaking veil and a pair of custom Jimmy Choo heels.

As for Jonas, he wore a custom Ralph Lauren Purple Label double-breasted black tuxedo and custom patent lace-up dress shoes.

The designer worked with the bride and groom to incorporate very personal and meaningful touches that spoke to their strong bond.

Sewn into Chopra’s dress was a piece of her now-mother-in-law Denise Jonas’ own lace wedding dress from her 1985 nuptials. The embroidery of her gown also featuring the following eight moving messages: “Nicholas Jerry Jonas” (her husband’s full name), “1st December 2018” (their wedding date, obviously), “Madhu & Ashok” (the names of Chopra’s parents — her father, Ashok Chopra, died of cancer in 2013), “Om Namah Shivay” (a Hindi mantra invoking Lord Shiva), “Family,” “Hope,” “Compassion,” and, of course, “Love.”

Jonas included a nod to his bride by adding a small piece of lace from Chopra’s dress embroidered with the Urdu words “My Jaan” (which translates to “My Life”) inside the lapel of his tuxedo.

Chopra and Jonas hosted an epic wedding weekend for 225 guests including Jonas’s brothers Kevin (with wife Danielle), Joe (with fiancée, actress Sophie Turner) and Frankie along with Chopra’s brother Siddharth — all planned by Sandeep Khosla and Aditya Motwane, respective founder-owners of Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla and Motwane Entertainment & Weddings — the couple held court for four days at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur.

The couple got engaged in July after two months of dating.