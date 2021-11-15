See All of Nicky Hilton Rothschild's Maid of Honor Looks at Sister Paris Hilton's Wedding

Nicky Hilton Rothschild brought her fashion A-game for sister Paris Hilton's wedding weekend.

Nicky delivered some truly memorable maid of honor looks for each for Paris' wedding events, which spanned 72 hours of non-stop celebrations.

She kicked off the festivities on Thursday evening for the couple's ceremony and reception where she matched fellow bridesmaids in a baby pink Alice & Olivia gown.

The custom, long-sleeve design included a delicate corded lace fabrication, satin-boned bustier, satin chiffon bias ruffles and a satin bow with a long train.

Paris Hilton Wedding Credit: Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

The next night, Paris and her husband threw a Carnival-themed bash at the Santa Monica Pier. So Nicky brought party vibes with her look.

While Paris went for head-to-toe Barbie pink, Nicky opted for a Balmain bodycon mini with a retro '80s-inspired print.

Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton Rothschild The wedding of Paris Hilton and Carter Reum, The Carnival, Santa Monica Pier, Los Angeles, California, USA - 12 Nov 2021 Credit: Christopher Polk/Shutterstock

The final night of celebration called for some more glamour. Nicky went with a metallic print Prabal Gurung gown with side cutouts — a sexy dress Blake Lively even once wore!

Barron Hilton, Tessa Hilton, Kathy Hilton, Paris Hilton, Carter Reum and Nicky Hilton Rothschild attend the wedding of Paris Hilton and Carter Reum, Second Reception, Bel Air, Los Angeles, California, USA - 13 Nov 2021 Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Paris made sure to put on a fashion fairytale throughout her wedding weekend wearing everything from a custom Oscar de la Renta ballgown down the aisle to a shimmering sequin star confection on Saturday night.

The wedding of Paris Hilton and Carter Reum, Bel Air, Los Angeles, California, USA - 11 Nov 202 Credit: Shutterstock (3)

After tying the knot Thursday in Los Angeles and celebrating throughout the weekend, Hilton, 40, reflected on the occasion with a heartfelt Instagram tribute Sunday.

"Standing hand in hand at the altar, my heart skipped a beat. It was one of the most incredibly magic [sic] and loving feelings I've ever felt in my life," she wrote alongside photos from the ceremony.