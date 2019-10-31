See Nicki Minaj Flash Her Massive Wedding Ring with Husband Kenneth Petty Dressed Up for Halloween

Nicki Minaj may have had a “low-key” wedding, but her wedding ring is anything but discreet.

The 36-year-old rapper flaunted her new jewelry in a silly video shared to Instagram in which she and new husband Kenneth Petty are dressed up in Halloween costumes as Chucky and Chucky’s bride.

“A small word from Jennifer Tilley as #TheBrideOfChucky🔪 Heavy on the Sleeze 🛠 🎃🤵🏽👰🏽 🎈” Minaj captioned the video, in which Petty jokes about how he got her massive ring.

“Hello Chucky,” Minaj says to her husband in the clip. “Well Chucky, I love you and everybody says that you secured the bag. You married a multimillionaire and you secured the bag.”

Petty then chimes in saying “You know I just cut somebody motherf—— finger off for that ring.”

“You mean I didn’t buy this ring?” Minaj replies seemingly in response to fans speculating that she purchased the massive rock.

“No you didn’t buy that ring,” Petty says adding, “And what do you mean I secured the bag? You got your citizenship, your green card.”

Minaj was born in Saint James, Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago and raised in Jamaica, Queens, New York.

“Oh thank you, Chucky because you are American I can now fill out paperwork to vote,” Minaj jokes.

The ring was designed by Rafaello and Co., and some close-up shots of both Minaj and Petty’s wedding band were shared on the jeweler’s Instagram account.

“Congrats to the King and Queen, We wish you both lots of love and happiness together,” the caption reads. “Thank you for trusting us with designing and making these very special pieces for you both. @nickiminaj“

The “Super Bass” singer announced last week that she and Petty had officially tied the knot, although she often called Petty her “husband” in the past.

Minaj broke the news by sharing a video on Instagram that showed off matching “Mr.” and “Mrs.” coffee mugs and baseball caps, writing in the caption, “👰🏽🤵🏽😢🙏🏽🎀 Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty 10•21•19”

After the pair started dating in late 2018 — they went Instagram official last December — they got a marriage license in June 2019.

“We did get our marriage license,” she said at the time. “I think I have what I was striving for, just happiness. It was so hard to get to a happy place. Now that I’m there, I don’t want to compromise that for anyone or anything.”

She also dropped hints to fans back in August, revealing her Queen Radio show that she and Petty would be married in “about 80 days.”

Since they started dating, Petty has been regularly featured on Minaj’s Instagram feed, and he even starred alongside her in her “Megatron” music video.

In the video, Minaj and Petty soak in a hot tub as she sings, “I f— him like I miss him / He just came out of prison” — a line that fans interpreted as reference to Petty’s criminal record (He is a registered sex offender in the state of New York and served time in prison for manslaughter after being convicted in 2002).

While Petty’s criminal past has been a concern to some fans, Minaj is nonplussed.

She clapped back to critics on Instagram in December, writing, “He was 15, she was 16 … in a relationship. But go awf Internet. Y’all can’t run my life. Y’all can’t even run y’all own life. Thank you boo.”