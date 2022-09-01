See New Photos of Ben Affleck in His Dapper Tuxedo at Georgia Wedding to Jennifer Lopez

The bride and the groom both wore custom Ralph Lauren for their wedding celebration in Georgia last month

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 1, 2022 08:27 PM
Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck wedding
Photo: OnTheJLo / John Russo

Ben Affleck was one good-looking groom!

In new photos shared Thursday by wife Jennifer Lopez via her On the JLo newsletter, the Oscar-winning actor can be seen in his classic Ralph Lauren tuxedo for their wedding celebration held last month on the grounds of his 87-acre compound in Georgia.

The 50-year-old's look included a formal one-button peak cream dinner jacket with a black double-pleated trouser and narrow piqué bib shirt. He completed the ensemble with a black bow tie and black patent shoes.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/jennifer-lopez" data-inlink="true">Jennifer Lopez</a> <a href="https://people.com/tag/ben-affleck" data-inlink="true">Ben Affleck</a> Wedding
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. OnTheJLo and John Russo

Lopez herself wore three different white Ralph Lauren gowns during the ceremony on Aug. 20, and she accessorized with over $2 million worth of diamond jewels and pearls.

For her ceremony look, the Marry Me star walked down the aisle wearing a pair of Mikimoto South Sea cultured pearl and diamond earrings, worth $53,000, according to a release from the brand. She paired the glam with a pearl and diamond floral ring by the brand that retails for $39,000.

Her dress was equally a vision, as over 1,000 handkerchiefs were attached to the gown by hand to create a voluminous ruffle skirt and "to make an ethereal version of Ralph Lauren's classic turtleneck column dress," according to Vogue. She added a cathedral-length veil.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/jennifer-lopez" data-inlink="true">Jennifer Lopez</a> <a href="https://people.com/tag/ben-affleck" data-inlink="true">Ben Affleck</a> Wedding
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. OnTheJLo and John Russo

"The dresses were dreamy… thank you Ralph Lauren 🤍," Lopez, 53, previously shared in an edition of her On the JLo newsletter along with sketch photos of the designs as well as her wearing them.

Lopez later changed into a chandelier pearl gown which featured micro-pleats of silk tulle, pearl embellishments and Swarovski crystal detailing. Thirty artisans worked to hand-embroider the one-of-a-kind, open-back design across 700 hours.

The bride's third custom Ralph Lauren gown featured a sleek mermaid silhouette and a removable hood. The look also had a keyhole neckline embellished with Swarovski crystals of varying sizes.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/jennifer-lopez" data-inlink="true">Jennifer Lopez</a> <a href="https://people.com/tag/ben-affleck" data-inlink="true">Ben Affleck</a> wedding
John Russo/OntheJLo

The couple's five children — Lopez shares twins Emme and Maximilian, 14, with ex-husband Marc Anthony, and Affleck shares Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner — also wore white Ralph Lauren Couture.

Lopez said in her newsletter Thursday that the weekend ended up being "better" than they planned.

"At six forty-five, Saturday, August twentieth, the sun broke free and cast its rays like little diamonds dancing across the river behind the makeshift altar in our backyard," she wrote.

"The sky was clear blue, and distant clouds of pure white held fast in the sky. As the sun set behind the live oaks draped in Spanish moss, a warm breeze swept over the lawn where our closest family and friends sat and, at long-last, I started my walk down the stairs that would become the aisle that would lead me toward the rest of my life."

