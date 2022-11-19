Naomi Biden's Wedding Dress for White House Nuptials to Peter Neal Nods to 'Pop' President Joe Biden

Naomi Biden opted for a timeless bridal look — and heritage American brand — for her White House wedding to Peter Neal.

The bride wore a custom Ralph Lauren Collection gown made of Chantilly lace. The design features hand-placed organza petals along the bodice and cascading into the skirt. She paired the dress with a cathedral-length veil made of silk organza with a custom Chantilly lace border and embroidered detailing.

Turning to Ralph Lauren holds a strong significance for the First Family. For his Inauguration ceremony in 2021, President Biden wore the iconic American label from head-to-toe. His matching overcoat, tie, suit and mask were all Ralph Lauren.

Naomi, 28, a Columbia Law graduate and daughter of Hunter Biden and his ex-wife, Kathleen Buhle, was joined by her sisters Finnegan, 22, and Maisy, 21, for the special day. Finnegan was seen standing by Naomi's side after she and Peter said "I do."

John Dolan

Neal, 25, who also studied law, previously interned for Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign and at the White House during Barack Obama's presidency.

"Forever 🤍," she captioned the shot as Neal shared the same picture to his own Instagram page without a caption.

Naomi announced the couple's engagement in September of 2021 on Instagram with a selfie photograph of the pair posing in the sunshine. She held up her hand in the shot to show off her gorgeous engagement ring.

John Dolan

The White House told PEOPLE in April that Neal proposed near his childhood home in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, with a ring that includes the band of his grandmother's engagement ring. Members of their families were there to surprise them after the proposal.

In July, Naomi took to Twitter to reveal that her wedding would be taking place on the South Lawn of the White House.

"Sooo not sure how best to update but was supposed to do so weeks ago…but we have finally figured out where the ceremony will be…and much to the relief of secret service and with the dogs' endorsement…we'll be getting married on the South Lawn! Couldn't be more excited," she wrote.

Corbin Gurkin

Their nuptials marked the first wedding on the White House grounds since 2013, when presidential photographer Pete Souza married Patti Lease in the Rose Garden. It's also historic — the couple's ceremony marks the first-ever White House wedding for a grandchild of a sitting president.

In an interview with PBS Newshour in 2020, Naomi detailed how the President — whom she and her siblings affectionately call "Pop" — always makes himself available to his seven grandchildren.

"He'll pick up our calls no matter where he is. He'll be onstage, giving a speech, and we'd call him and he'd be like, 'What's wrong?!' "

Corbin Gurkin

"We've grown up together," she added. "He's made sure that every single tradition, every holiday, we're all together ... I don't think there's been any decision, no matter how big or small, that we haven't decided as a family."

Just recently, President Biden opened up about that special bond on an episode of the SmartLess podcast, revealing his "best recreation" since taking office is finding a moment to check in with his granddaughters.

"They're crazy about me and I'm crazy about them. Every single day, I contact every one of my grandchildren," Biden, who will turn 80 this weekend, shared with hosts Will Arnett, Jason Bateman and Sean Hayes.