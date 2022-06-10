Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly stole the show in edgy ensembles as they attended the premiere of Taurus at the Tribeca Film Festival

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Show Off Their Power Couple Style — and His Neon Pink Hair

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend the "Taurus" premiere during the 2022 Tribeca Festival at Beacon Theatre on June 09, 2022 in New York City.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are at it again with another stunning red carpet couple moment!

On Thursday, the couple attended the premiere of Taurus at the Tribeca Film Festival and made a statement appearance with their coordinating looks.

The Transformers actress wore a jaw-dropping red latex Sportmax gown with Jimmy Choo Farley Pumps that added a metallic touch. Meanwhile, the musician and Taurus composer donned a white Dolce & Gabbana double-breasted embroidered suit that made his newly dyed hot pink hair pop.

Megan Fox attends the "Blaze" premiere during the 2022 Tribeca Festival at SVA Theater on June 09, 2022 in New York City. Colson Baker, known professionally as Machine Gun Kelly, attends the "Taurus" premiere during the Tribeca Festival at Beacon Theatre on June 9, 2022 in New York City.

Left: Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Right: Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty

The "Emo Girl" singer debuted his new look this week, this time leaving his beauty decision up to his fans. On May 29, he posted a Twitter poll asking his followers to choose between blonde or pink for his Mainstream Sellout Tour.

And, although he tried to tease his new look on TikTok (he joked that fans would have to attend his tour to see the style or "cheat" by looking at photos online), he caved in and eventually revealed his neon locks joking, "I went blonde."

See MGK and Megan Fox's Latest Power Couple Style Moment at the Tribeca Film Festival - and His Neon Pink Hair in Action Credit: Machine Gun Kelly/TikTok

MGK has a history of experimenting with his hairstyles.

In February, he debuted a lilac shaggy hairstyle on his Instagram, with a carousel of photos in which he paired his new do with a pink and white knitted sweater from Killstar's as well as pink rings and a baseball cap.

His love for the shade has also made its way to his and Fox's growing roster of matching outfits, which often leans towards a punk rock aesthetic.

Last month, the engaged couple attended the West Hollywood premiere of Good Mourning in sexy shades of pink.

Fox, 36, wore a gemstone blush gown from Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini, which featured an hourglass silhouette and thigh-high leg slit, and a pair of Andrea Wazen stilettos. Kelly, 32, donned a hot pink suit covered in a rose print, which boded well with his light streaks.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by John Salangsang/Shutterstock (12937402cv) Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly 'Good Mourning' film premiere, Los Angeles, California, USA - 12 May 2022 Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock

But, if their outfits couldn't convince fans of their love for a couple style, their twinning tattoos should.

In May, the rapper debuted his and Fox's matching ring-finger tattoos in an Instagram post dedicated to the model's birthday. The ink pictured was a sketch of voodoo dolls with stitched up eyes and mouth. "wishing the happiest birthday to my ethereal light being. i love you maki 🔪❤️🕯," he captioned the post.

Fox has been candid about how their relationship has influenced their changing styles as well.

"We don't leave unless our outfits go together," she said last July on an episode of People (The Show!). "I wait for him to get dressed first because he is a hella flamboyant dresser — even if he's just going to get a smoothie, he looks like he's coming off of a Liberace stage," Fox added.

2022 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly | Credit: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Even when it comes to her fashion endeavors with retailer Boohoo, the actress isn't shy to pull inspiration from her fiancé.