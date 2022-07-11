See Kim and Khloé Kardashian in Sexy, Matching Silver Swimsuits on Tropical Getaway
Kim and Khloé Kardashian love a good sister twinning moment.
The Kardashian sisters packed some matching vacation wardrobe for their recent family getaway to Turks & Caicos to celebrate Khloé's recent birthday.
In one photo, the SKIMS founder, 41, sports what looks to be one of her own two-piece chrome designs, as she walks alongside her younger sister. Khloé, 38, opted to wear a matching silver one-piece, and both styled the swimsuit moments with coordinating futuristic sunglasses.
Meanwhile, they each shared a separate photo marking another matching moment while wearing black bikinis.
"Khloé's Bday Trip," Kim captioned an Instagram snap of the two holding hands while standing in the crystal-clear water.
"We are still looking for that damn diamond #KampKoko," Khloé captioned the image, referencing a famous scene from the family's former E! Series.
The photos are the latest documenting the family's trip to the Caribbean isle.
On Sunday, The Good American co-founder shared pictures of herself and her 4-year-old daughter, True Thompson, playing, swimming and relaxing in the ocean.
"Do Not Disturb … We are having fun," Khloé wrote in her caption.
In the shots, Khloé wears a black Chanel one-piece and holds a tropical-looking beverage above the water, looking relaxed and happy among her family.
On the same trip, Kim was previously seen hitting the beach in a white, figure-flattering bikini.
She donned a crop top with the words "The Incredible" on it before removing it to wear the two-piece. The mom of four was photographed by a friend who kept the mogul laughing between snaps, Page Six reports.
The tropical vacation came before Kim jetted to Paris where she walked in the Balenciaga fashion show last Wednesday alongside Nicole Kidman, Dua Lipa, Christine Quinn, and supermodels Bella Hadid and Naomi Campbell.