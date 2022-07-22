When deciding on her red carpet look, Keke Palmer says the head-to-toe Marc Jacobs look was a "no-brainer"

See Keke Palmer's Jaw-Dropping Nope Premiere Outfit: 'It's the Runway Look For Me'

Keke Palmer made a statement with her head-to-toe Y2K-inspired look at the Nope premiere.

The actress, who stars in the Jordan Peele-directed film, wore a Marc Jacobs cropped white corset top, low-rise black skirt and chunky black platform Kiki boots on Monday's red carpet. She completed the look with elbow-length black gloves and hoop earrings.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Palmer, 28, shared a Instagram photo of the outfit, writing, "It's the runway look for me."

The star told Vogue that the look, styled by Wayman and Micah, was the perfect choice for the film's red carpet.

The World Premiere Of Universal Pictures' "NOPE" - Arrivals Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

"I've been a huge fan of Marc and his artistry for years so I jumped at the opportunity to wear one of his designs for the premiere," she said. "It made me feel powerful and effortless at the same time, which is very hard to do. In the end, the entire look, mixed with my braids, really felt futurist yet classic—which I thought was perfect for the Nope premiere and fit the theme of the film."

She added, "I instantly loved it. It was a no brainer!"

The low-rise trend, popularized in the early 2000s, has gradually been making a comeback and Palmer is a fan. "Mama likes to lengthen her torso at all times," she said. "And that's on God."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Keke Palmer 'Nope' film premiere Credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Celebrity styling duo Wayman and Micah told Vogue that they wanted Palmer to step out in looks that are drastically different from her Nope character, who is more "covered up" in the film.

Palmer appeared in a mesh Prada dress for an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, layered over a white tank top and black short shorts. She then wore a neon orange and pink number on Late Night with Seth Myers on Thursday.

While Palmer has been a red carpet staple for years, she opened up how she uses makeup to cover her acne in a candid Instagram post in 2020.