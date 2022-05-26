Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler's Cannes PDA: See Every Moment from the Loving Stares to the Steamy Kiss
Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler just paraded their love on the French Riviera. Look back at the sweet moments between the Internet's new favorite couple
All Shook Up
Kaia Gerber, 20, supported boyfriend Austin Butler, 30, at the Cannes premiere of his new film, Elvis, in which he plays the late King of Rock and Roll. While they both hit the red carpet solo, they would later meet up to share some sweet moments together.
Let Me Be Your (Teddy Bear)
The couple also subtly coordinated their looks by stepping out in the same label: Celine! Gerber wore a sleek red slip gown with an open back (channeling her supermodel mom Cindy Crawford), while Butler looked dapper in a custom six-button tuxedo by the label's creative director Hedi Slimane. The new Cartier ambassador accessorized his look with a watch, bracelet and ring from the brand.
Can't Help Falling in Love
In December 2021, PEOPLE reported that Gerber and Butler were spending time together ahead of the holidays. At the time, a source told PEOPLE that Gerber was enjoying her time with the Elvis actor, noting, "She seems really happy. All of her friends think he's really cute."
A Little Less Conversation
In March, after about three months of dating, Gerber and Butler went public with their romance, attending W Magazine's annual Best Performances party hand-in-hand ahead of the Oscars. W Magazine later shared a cute photo of Butler giving Gerber a kiss on the cheek inside the event.
Love Me Tender
Gerber and Butler also shared a romantic moment on the red carpet at the 2022 Met Gala. The couple walked the red carpet separately, but reunited for a kiss at the top of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's iconic staircase.
Burning Love
The couple sealed their Cannes moment with a very passionate kiss. It appears Butler really is just a hunk, a hunk of burning love...