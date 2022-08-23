See Jennifer Lopez's 3 'Dreamy' Ralph Lauren Wedding Dresses for Georgia Ceremony to Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez's wedding wardrobe is befitting of a style icon.

The bride turned to fellow Bronx native Ralph Lauren to design her dream wedding capsule — three striking dresses that she wore throughout her Georgia wedding celebration on Saturday, Aug. 20, with husband Ben Affleck.

After marrying in an intimate Las Vegas affair last month, the newlyweds celebrated their nuptials during a weekend of festivities with family and friends at their home in Riceboro, Georgia, on the Hampton Island preserve outside of Savannah. Lopez dazzled in three different designs from the Ralph Lauren team.

On The JLo

For her ceremony look, the superstar walked down the aisle in a custom Ralph Lauren collection gown. Over 1,000 handkerchiefs were attached to the dress by hand to create a voluminous ruffle skirt and "to make an ethereal version of Ralph Lauren's classic turtleneck column dress," according to Vogue. She added a cathedral-length veil to the regal look.

John Russo / VOGUE

"The dresses were dreamy… thank you Ralph Lauren 🤍," Lopez, 53, shared in an edition of her On the JLo newsletter Tuesday along with sketch photos of the deigns as well as her wearing them. She added: "I will be sharing a few more pics and delicious details on our big day coming very soon On The JLo…"

Lopez later changed into a chandelier pearl gown which featured micro-pleats of silk tulle, pearl embellishments and Swarovski crystal detailing. 30 artisans worked to hand-embroider the one-of-a-kind, open-back design across 700 hours.

On The JLo

The bride's third custom Ralph Lauren gown featured a sleek mermaid silhouette and a removable hood. The look also had a keyhole neckline embellished with Swarovski crystals of varying sizes.

On The JLo

Affleck kept things classic in a Ralph Lauren Couture white tuxedo jacket, black trousers and a matching bow-tie. Their five children — Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, whom Affleck shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner and Lopez's 14-year-old twins Max and Emme from a previous marriage with Marc Anthony — also wore white Ralph Lauren Couture.

Lopez's stylist Rob Zangardi, who has been collaborating with the superstar alongside his partner Mariel Haenn for years, shared a closer look at her gowns on Instagram, writing, "The most beautiful bride there ever was."

Lopez and Affleck first began dating in July 2002 and got engaged that November. They later postponed their September 2003 wedding. They rekindled their relationship close to two decades later in 2021, with Lopez telling PEOPLE, "It's a beautiful outcome that this has happened in this way at this time in our lives where we can really appreciate and celebrate each other and respect each other."

Affleck proposed to Lopez in April with a gorgeous green diamond ring, a color that is particularly symbolic to her.

"I always say the color green is my lucky color," she shared at the time. "I've realized there are many moments in my life where amazing things happened when I was wearing green."

The couple's wedding celebration, where they exchanged vows during a 45-minute ceremony in front of 135 friends and family members, was hosted at Affleck's 87-acre compound on Hampton Island Preserve and officiated by life coach and author Jay Shetty.

A source told PEOPLE that the location holds a special meaning to the couple. "Ben bought the property 20 years ago when they were engaged first time around," the insider said. "They have a special connection there, and his 50th birthday was last week so it made sense to do it there and then."