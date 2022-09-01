See Jennifer Lopez's Rehearsal Dinner Dress and Brunch Look from Georgia Wedding to Ben Affleck

Over the past two months, Jennifer Lopez has delivered a bridal wardrobe that proves exactly why she's a style icon.

On Thursday, Lopez revealed two more gorgeous dresses from her Georgia wedding celebrations with husband Ben Affleck.

In the latest installment of her On the JLo newsletter, the Marry Me actress shared photos of the two looks she wore before and after the couple's Aug. 20 wedding ceremony at Affleck's 87-acre compound outside Savannah, Georgia.

For the rehearsal dinner, Lopez, 53, chose a glam, gold halter gown with a plunging neckline, paired with a matching clutch, gold cuff and and platform heels.

When it came to her beauty moment, the star went for her signature JLo glam — big, bombshell waves and a sultry, smokey eyeshadow look.

While attending a post-wedding "yummy brunch by the lake," the JLo Beauty mogul selected a strapless blue-and-white striped maxi dress with a dramatic thigh-high slit. She teamed the look with a beige fedora and towering sandals. The look was matched the "rustic country-chic" decor Lopez said she helped design for the weekend.

For the wedding ceremony on Aug. 20, Lopez pulled out all of the stops with three bridal gowns custom designed by Ralph Lauren.

She walked down the aisle in a "an ethereal version of Ralph Lauren's classic turtleneck column dress," according to Vogue, complete with a ruffle skirt attached with over 1,000 handkerchiefs to serve volume. She added to the elegance with a cathedral-length veil.

Lopez then switched into a one-of-a-kind dress draped in pearl embellishments and Swarovski crystal detailing. Some may even consider it a piece of artwork considering the gown was hand-embroidered by 30 artisans over the span of 700 hours.

The evening ended with Lopez in a mermaid silhouette dress featuring a keyhole neckline accented with Swarovski crystals, and a sheer, removable hood-like veil.

"The dresses were dreamy… thank you Ralph Lauren 🤍," Lopez shared in a On the JLo newsletter, which included portraits of her glowing in the looks and sketches of the ensembles.

Lopez first said her "I Dos" to the Argo director on July 18, during a "low-key" ceremony at the Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas, Nevada. She wore two stunning dresses during their Vegas celebrations.

Her first look was a sleeveless Alexander McQueen dress with a fitted bodice, floral jacquard detailing and a jewel neckline. Lopez later revealed that the number was stashed away in her closet for a special moment. "I've had this dress for so many years, and I've just been saving it, saving it, saving it, and now I'm wearing it on my wedding day," she wrote in her On the JLo newsletter announcing the news.

She then changed into a high-fashion chapel look with a Zuhair Murad white lace off-the-shoulder bridal gown featuring a corset bodice, fishtail train and matching lace veil.

Lopez and Affleck first began dating in July 2002 and got engaged that November. They later postponed their September 2003 wedding. They rekindled their relationship close to two decades later in 2021, with Lopez telling PEOPLE, "It's a beautiful outcome that this has happened in this way at this time in our lives where we can really appreciate and celebrate each other and respect each other."

Affleck proposed to Lopez in April with a gorgeous green diamond ring, a color that is particularly symbolic to her.

"I always say the color green is my lucky color," she shared at the time. "I've realized there are many moments in my life where amazing things happened when I was wearing green."