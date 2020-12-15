See Jennifer Aniston's Debut Vital Proteins Campaign – and Empowering Commercial!

"I have had a passion for health and wellness for years," says Aniston, who became Vital Proteins' Chief Creative Officer in November.

Just in time for the new year, Jennifer Aniston’s Vital Proteins campaign will help you get your wellness routine in check.

The Morning Show star, who announced she was teaming with the collagen and wellness brand in November, today unveils four advertisement images and a commercial to officially kick off the global partnership. Get the first look below!

While each image is emblazoned with the slogan “It’s Within Us”, Aniston can be heard in the commercial saying, “What if I told you the best place to begin is within.”

She continues, “Our strength, our power, our purpose starts within. So let’s start there, with collagen that support our body from the inside out. Because when we feel supported from within, we feel our best. And our confidence to take on the whole world outside comes from way deeper. It’s within us.”

Throughout, Aniston can be seen partaking in various activities throughout the day while incorporating collagen products – whether its drinking the brand’s Collagen Water, or mixing its Collagen Peptides powder into her coffee – into her routine.

And though the flawless star, 51, makes being healthy look easy, she knows firsthand what a challenge it can be.

“I have had a passion for health and wellness for years. I know that this topic can be overwhelming so through this campaign, I want to show simple ways to incorporate collagen into your daily life,” Aniston tells PEOPLE exclusively.

“For me, it’s adding it to my morning coffee and replenishing after a workout, but there is truly an option for everyone,” she says.

In November when Aniston first announced this new beauty gig – for which she was named the brand’s new Chief Creative Officer as well – she teased the upcoming campaign with a series of behind the scenes photos and videos.

“Our strength starts from within, so I choose good nutrition and the right supplements to start off my day,” she told PEOPLE at the time.

“Years ago I started using Vital Proteins regularly... so when the opportunity presented itself to be a part of the brand in a bigger way, I jumped on it,” Aniston wrote in an Instagram post sharing the news with her followers.

“I’ve always been an advocate for finding wellness from the inside out - and I’m so happy to share the importance of collagen.”

Described by Aniston as “the glue that holds everything together,” collagen is a protein we naturally produce, though in decreasing amount once as we age. It’s one of the factors that contributes to our skin’s elasticity, as well as our bone and joint health, hair strength and nail growth.

Aniston’s been a fan of the brand, which makes beverages, food, supplements and vitamins, since 2016, and uses its Vitality Immune Booster supplement powder sticks in Clementine and the Collagen Creamer in Vanilla, in addition to the products above.