See Jennie Garth's Huge Black Diamond Engagement Ring (PHOTO)

Jennie Garth will never forget her 43rd birthday. The actress’s beau David Abrams proposed to the star with a mega-diamond ring to celebrate. And it’s time to take a closer look at her eye-catching bauble.

Victor Hugo Garcia

Garth sported her black diamond ring (which sits on a gold band and looks to be vintage-inspired) while vacationing with Abrams in Tulum, Mexico. The couple, who started dating last fall, celebrated their engagement on the beach, and couldn’t keep their hands off each other during the romantic trip.

“Dave had been working on this for months, and really wanted to plan something special for her around her birthday and make it perfect,” a source close to the couple told PEOPLE.

Garth’s ex-husband Peter Facinelli, 41, also just celebrated an engagement, popping the question to girlfriend Jaime Alexander, 31, at the top of the Empire State Building last month.

–Brittany Talarico