See Inside Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's Paris Fashion Week Show for The Row (There Were Snacks!)

From the minimalist looks to the fancy mini bites, here's a look at the twins’ exclusive The Row Fall/Winter 2023 presentation

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 1, 2023 06:26 PM
Mary Kate and Ashley's PFW Show for The Row
Photo: Morgan Stewart/instagram

What do pears and power suits have in common? They both took center stage at Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen's latest fashion presentation for The Row.

On Wednesday, the design duo debuted their Fall/Winter 2023 collection at Paris Fashion Week with an exclusive runway show. Thanks to a circle of fashion bloggers and industry pros, outsiders were able to get a glance at what went down at the function.

In an Instagram clip shared by fashion journalist Derek Blasberg, models strutted down the catwalk in neutral-hued monochromatic looks in the line's signature slouchy-chic silhouettes. Oversize trench coats and statement blazer sets were mixed with the occasional bold look, such as a crinkly strapless cutout dress teamed with orange opera gloves. (And as always, the handbags got a starring role.)

"Americans in Paris @therow," Blasberg captioned the reel, which garnered comments from Lindsay Lohan and Naomi Watts.

E!'s former Daily Pop host Morgan Stewart shared snippets from the collection too, including the pair of see-through shoes in the shape of ankle booties that made it down the catwalk.

Makeup artist Pat McGrath shared an inside look backstage of the models' glowy complexions. According to a press release, McGrath "worked off of the collection's modernity" for her vision of luminous, clean faces.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Morgan Stewart/instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: Morgan Stewart/instagram

White T-shirt clad waiters were on hand to provide guests with sustenance during their long days of fashion show attendance.

On her Instagram Stories, Stewart showed off platters of chopped-up dark chocolate chunks and elegant pears. Show-goers also had a choice of water, two types of coffee, Japanese tea and smoothies.

"A little post-show snack is so appreciated," Stewart wrote on her Story.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Morgan Stewart/instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: Morgan Stewart/instagram

And the venue was a classic Paris building, with opulent finishes that contrasted with the more minimalist vibe of the line.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Morgan Stewart/instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: Derek Blasberg/instagram

The Olsen sisters kept a low profile, as they usually do, letting the clothes speak for themselves. Since leaving acting, they have worked to keep their work and private lives separate.

"We were raised to be discreet people," Mary-Kate told i-D last June in a joint interview with her sister.

Regarding the minimalist clothes they create, Ashley explained, "I think that potentially that's just our aesthetic, our design preference. But that doesn't mean that we don't also appreciate something truly ornate or maximal. Sometimes a collection even starts quite like that, and then gets pared down. It doesn't always start from that simplistic place."

cfda-19
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. Kevin Mazur/WireImage

"I think the reason we do fashion is to constantly try to fix our imperfections," Mary-Kate noted. "And you have next season to do that. But it's also our job to find every imperfection in there to make sure that we're constantly pushing ourselves and training our eyes and making sure everyone is served. Just evolving and learning."

Ashley added, "I think it's been really important for us to stay in control and to do things at a time that feels right. That has been the driving force of the brand and there are certain things probably that are accelerated, but there are other things that have slowed down."

