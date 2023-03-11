Miranda Kerr Takes PEOPLE Behind the Scenes — and Shares Her Skincare Secrets — as She Preps for SXSW!

The supermodel, mom and and beauty entrepreneur takes PEOPLE inside her getting ready routine for the 2023 SXSW festival, where she was a featured panel speaker on the importance of certified organic skincare and shared how she built her business, KORA Organics. See her calming prep — and shop her favorite products! — here  

Published on March 11, 2023 07:17 PM

Photo: Veronica Sams
01 of 13

Ready, Set, Sculpt!

Veronica Sams

"My face can get puffy when I travel, so I pack my KORA Rose Quartz Facial Sculptor and pair it with our ultra-nourishing Noni Glow Face Oil to help stimulate circulation and reduce puffiness. It's the best little combination."

02 of 13

The Skincare Lineup

Veronica Sams

"I don't go anywhere without my favorite skincare products from my certified organic skincare range, KORA Organics. My morning routine starts with our Turmeric Glow Foaming Cleanser. Then I like to use our Turmeric Brightening and Exfoliating Mask as a scrub (it makes my skin glow instantly!). I'll spray the Minty Mineral Hydration Mist before applying the Noni Glow Vitamin C serum and our new Plant Stem Cell Retinol Alternative serum launching later this month. I finish off with the Turmeric Glow Moisturizer and Noni Glow Eye & Face Oil to keep my skin hydrated throughout the day. I just love how all of these products make my skin and spirit feel nourished an uplifted."

03 of 13

Spilling Some (Healthy!) Tea

Veronica Sams

"As a Certified Health Coach, I'm fascinated by the power plants can have on the body. And as an Australian, I love a cup of tea. Lemon balm is proven to help calm the nervous system, and I drink it multiple times throughout the day. I was so lucky to get to stay at the Commodore Perry Estate during my visit to Austin and to have a moment of calm on their beautiful balcony ahead of my SXSW debut."

04 of 13

The Glam Game

Veronica Sams

"I like my glam how I like my skincare—clean. Our skin is our largest organ and what we put on it soaks in. Choosing brands that prioritize healthier formulas without sacrificing results is important to me. My hair and makeup artist, Ericka Verrett, used some of my favorites to create a natural, dewy look — giving me a glow."

05 of 13

Clean Beauty Breakdown

Veronica Sams

"We used a base of Saie Beauty's Slip Tint with Tower28 Tinted Balm (and of course, my favorite Tower28 MakeWaves Mascara). We also used some of my go-to's from RMS, Ilia and Kosas."

06 of 13

Behind the Hair

Veronica Sams

"I love a wavy curl — Ericka put my hair in an easy, half-up look that felt both classic and natural."

07 of 13

A Hit of Calm

Veronica Sams

"Essential oils are a staple in my toolkit. This one is a dōTERRA peppermint which I use to invigorate and energize. I apply two drops on the inside of my palms and rub together then take 3 deep breaths. It's an instant energy boost!"

08 of 13

Snack Lineup

Veronica Sams

"It's important that I have a ton of healthy and nutritious snack options to keep me feeling nourished and balanced throughout a long day. This is how I sustain my energy with all of the travel that I do for work: I love the Gimme Organic Roasted Seaweed for an easy snack. I will never forget a banana. The potassium helps reduce stress and anxiety and no matter how many times I've spoken in front of big crowds, I still get nervous. I also brought Vitamin C shots from Erewhon to help keep my immune system healthy, and had some antioxidant-rich berries while getting ready."

09 of 13

All in the Details

Veronica Sams

"My favorite part of any outfit is the accessories. Milka tied up the look with classic ivory Saint Laurent pumps, my favorite Louis Vuitton handbag and silver Bottega Veneta hoops."

10 of 13

The Full Fit

Veronica Sams

"My stylist and good friend, Milka Prica, put together this chic ensemble for my featured session at SXSW. I felt like this Alex Perry dress and Louis Vuitton coat represented both me as a CEO and as a woman, encompassing my strength and femininity."

11 of 13

Finishing Touches

Veronica Sams

"Backstage, prepping with my moderator, the lovely Jenny Fine, Executive Editor, Beauty for WWD, and my CMO, Lauren Elias. Shoutout to my amazing team for their hard work, attention to detail, and positive energy. They all make busy days like this so much more fun!"

12 of 13

Backstage Buildup

Veronica Sams

"Jenny was the best partner in sharing my founding story and shining a light on the importance of certified organic skincare with our audience of 600 attendees."

13 of 13

The Big Moment

Veronica Sams

"I'm so honored to have been chosen as a Featured Speaker at SXSW 2023. If I was able to empower even just one person about the joys of following your passion, and starting a business that uplifts and inspires, that's a success in my book."

