The 2020 Met Gala was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, but that didn't prevent celebs from reminiscing about fashion's biggest night

The first Monday in May is usually marked by the over-the-top fashion and drama of the Met Gala. However, in light of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Vogue and the Metropolitan Museum of Art postponed this year's event indefinitely. This year's function, celebrating the theme "About Time: Fashion and Duration," was supposed to be hosted by Louis Vuitton's Creative Director Nicolas Ghesquière, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Meryl Streep, Emma Stone and Editor-in-Chief of Vogue Anna Wintour.

Despite the cancellation, stars and fashion insiders paid tribute to "fashion's night out" with a few social media throwbacks. Take a look at how the stars celebrated the 2020 Met Gala from their homes:

Julia Roberts

The Pretty Woman actress shared a photo of herself standing over a bathtub full of bubbles in a strapless ball gown. Roberts captioned the photo, "Here's me...not going to the Met Ball tonight."

Kylie Jenner

In a tribute to her former Met Gala ensembles, Kylie Jenner reposted all four looks on her Instagram Story, including a few little known facts about her gowns. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared that her sister Kendall's orange gown from 2019 was originally supposed to be pink. She also revealed that the zipper on her Alexander Wang gown in 2018 was not a part of the original design. She explained, "fun fact: this dress wasn't supposed to have a zipper but it ripped as i was squeezing into it so we added it on the way out the door."

Kendall Jenner

Like her sister, Kendall gave followers a behind-the-scenes look at the bash with some candid shots from the last three years. The model shared photos of her and her famous friends, including Wiz Khalifa, Sean Combs, Bella Hadid and A$AP Rocky.

Blake Lively

Gossip Girl star Blake Lively noticed a trend with a few of her past Met Gala looks. She posted three former gowns that seemingly also coincided with the the color of the not-so-red carpet. She said, "...when the carpet matches the Blakes. Met Ball 2018, 2017, 2016." Model Gigi Hadid responded jokingly to the photo, writing, "How far in advance do you have to tell Anna what color to make the carpet ?"

Katy Perry

The singer, who is expecting a daughter this summer, shared a glimpse of her almost-ensemble from this year's Met Gala — an armor-like design from Jean-Paul Gaultier. She captioned the photo, "what would have been..." In an interview with Access, Perry talked about her planned look. "I was gonna definitely show off the bump, for sure, but we'll just be home!"

Hailey Baldwin Bieber

The model looked back on her backless pink Alexander Wang gown from the 2019 Met Gala with a few photos, including one of her and a friend drinking from disposable red cups. Baldwin captioned the post, "thinking back on all the amazing and fun memories the first Monday in May always brings... can’t wait till we can do it all again and again and again."

Andy Cohen and Sarah Jessica Parker

The Watch What Happens Live host and Sex and the City actress addressed the event's cancellation with a casual photo together. Both wearing masks, the BFFs show off their social distancing skills as Cohen captures the two with the steps to Parker's home between them. "We're ready! #MetGala," wrote Cohen, who recovered from COVID-19 in late March.

Derek Blasberg

Youtube's Head of Beauty and Fashion Partnerships shared three posts worth of Met Gala throwbacks to pay homage to the big night, which he called "the Kentucky Derby for people who prefer stilettos to stallions." Blasberg posted shots of stars like Kim Kardashian West, Karlie Kloss, Gigi Hadid and more. He wrote in the caption, "Due to the Covid-19 crisis, the museum is closed and the #metgala is canceled. So I dug up 30 personal pics from the most glamorous night of the year. (Apologies in advance for all the selfies... once a fan always a fan.)"