See Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn Make a Stylish TV Comeback in Their New Fashion Series Making the Cut

In the official trailer for the Amazon series, Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn take on 12 designer hopefuls as they compete to be the next fashion industry

By Emily Strohm
February 26, 2020 03:30 PM
Jessica Forde

Fashion’s favorite duo is back and they’re ready to discover the industry’s next global brand.

In the official trailer for their new Amazon series, Making the Cut, Heidi Klum, 46, and Tim Gunn, 66, coach 12 designer hopefuls as they compete to be the next fashion icon.

The winner of the first-ever global and instantly shoppable series will receive $1 million and will create a Amazon-exclusive collection available worldwide.

“This is the biggest opportunity of my life,” says Rinat Brodach, a contestant from New York City. “I can’t mess this up.”

Famous names including Naomi Campbell, Nicole Richie, Carine Roitfeld, Chiara Ferragni and CFDA award winner Joseph Altuzarra serve as guest judges on the show.

JSquared Photography/Contour by Getty Images

“You have an opportunity to lead the next big global brand,” Gunn tells the contestants in the trailer.  “You have to have an intense fire in your belly. You have to fight.”

During the ten-episode series designers visit three of the world’s fashion capitals – New York, Paris, and Toyko – and face challenges and assignments that put their design skills to the test also their ability to run all aspects of a business.

“We are like proud parents,” says Gunn of his first project with Klum since the pair left Project Runway after 16 seasons last Sept.

Advertisement
EDIT POST
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.