Image zoom Derek Blasberg/Instagram

Gwyneth Paltrow’s daughter just made a rare appearance on Instagram and fans can’t help but notice how beautiful she is.

In honor of the actress’s 47th birthday on Friday, pal Derek Blasberg posted a sweet photo of Paltrow cuddled up with her mom, Blythe Danner, and her 15-year-old daughter, Apple, whom she shares with ex-husband and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.

“Today is the middle one’s birthday, but let’s celebrate the entire Danner-Paltrow-Martin bloodline,” the fashion mogul and journalist, 37, wrote. “Here are three kind, talented, sweet, lithe (rhymes with Blythe!), wonderful women.”

“The apple doesn’t fall from the tree—and neither does Apple,” he added. “Wishing you the absolute bestest year ever @gwynethpaltrow! 💘🎂”

RELATED: Gwyneth Paltrow’s Slow Walk onto the Emmys Stage Has the Internet Buzzing

One social media user commented, “Wow beautiful birthday tribute to GP and most gorge photo of three generations!!!” While another pointed out how similar all three women look, with their subtle smiles and tousled blonde locks, writing, “The same person 3 times.”

Image zoom Apple Martin Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram

Paltrow and Martin like to keep their two children out of the limelight, but occasionally share some family photos on Instagram.

Back in March, The Politician star posted a ski lift selfie with her daughter. The duo can be seen smiling for the for the camera, with Apple wearing reflective rainbow goggles and a white helmet, while the makeup-free Goop founder has her blonde hair held back in a ponytail.

Paltrow kept it simple for the caption and used an apple emoji, referring to her daughter’s name, a skiing one and a red heart.

RELATED: Gwyneth Paltrow Opens Up About Aging and What Happens When You’re Not Considered ‘Beautiful’

But Apple had a much sassier reply to the shot in the comments, reminding her mom that she needs to approve pictures before they post.

Image zoom Apple Martin Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram

Image zoom Source: Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram

“Mom we have discussed this. You may not post anything without my consent,” Apple wrote.

Paltrow clapped back: “you can’t even see you face!”

In September 2018, Apple stood by her mom’s side during Paltrow’s Hamptons wedding to producer Brad Falchuk. Both Apple and Falchuk’s teen daughter, Isabella, wore matching strapless Monique Lhuillier dresses featuring tulle skirts to celebrate their parents’ nuptials.