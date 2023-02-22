See Gisele Bündchen's Style Evolution as She Celebrates Brazil's Carnival Over the Years

The supermodel goes all out for her home country's celebration

By Hedy Phillips
Published on February 22, 2023 03:44 PM
Gisele Bundchen at Carnival
Photo: Bernadette Lou/Shutterstock, Buda Mendes/Getty, REUTERS/Fernando Soutello/REUTERS/Alamy

Gisele Bündchen loves to celebrate in style.

The Brazilian supermodel, 42, just traveled back to her home country to celebrate Carnival and has already remarked how "special" it's been to be there.

"It was so special to return to Carnival and honor this beautiful celebration of our Brazilian culture," she captioned the series of Instagram photos this week, which included colorful documentation of parade floats and performers, as well as several of her showing off her toned figure in a crop top and tight white jeans.

Over the years, Bündchen has made a point to go back to Brazil for the cultural celebration, which starts the Friday before Ash Wendesday and marks the beginning of the lenten season. In Brazil, it's celebrated with parades, parties, costumes and a bevy of bright colors.

The supermodel's party posts follow her first single Valentine's Day since her Oct. 28 divorce from NFL star Tom Brady after 13 years of marriage.

Last month, a source close to Bündchen — who shares children Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10, with Brady — told PEOPLE that she is "starting over in a good frame of mind" and feeling "confident, strong and better than she has in a long, long time."

Ahead, see some of Bündchen's best Carnival moments from the last 20 years, as she celebrates the season in her home country.

2023

Gisele Bündchen is enjoying the single life with a fun night at Rio de Janeiro's world-famous Carnival
Gisele Bündchen enjoys Rio de Janeiro's world-famous Carnival. DESI/BACKGRID

For her first Carnival since her divorce, Bündchen celebrated in a cropped black t-shirt and white jeans. She shared several glimpses of her fun on Instagram — in both photos and videos — including pre-event footage of her shouting "Bravo!" among a group of friends surrounding a pool table. She can then be seen prompting staff to start dancing — with everyone in attendance cheering approval.

2011

Gisele Bundchen
Alexandro Auler/LatinContent via Getty

In 2011, Bündchen hopped onto a float during a parade in Rio de Janeiro, wearing a teeny-tiny gold dress. Her mini dress was covered in sequins and sparkles, and Bündchen added even more sparkles with her accessories. The supermodel waved to onlookers and blew kisses while celebrating.

2009

Gisele Bundchen
VANDERLEI ALMEIDA/AFP via Getty

Bündchen opted for a more casual look in 2009 when this photo was snapped. Wearing a Pantene t-shirt and white jeans, the model hung out with other partygoers while the Imperio Serrano samba school members performed during a parade on the first night of Carnival.

2004

Gisele Bundchen
ANTONIO SCORZA/AFP via Getty

Bündchen's 2004 Carnival look was strikingly similar to what she wore this year. For the 2004 celebration, she chose a red cropped t-shirt with the same Brahma branding as 2023. She paired it with white pants yet again and surrounded herself with others dressed in a similar fashion. She cheered while watching the Unidos da Tijuca samba school parade in Rio de Janeiro to kick off Carnival.

Gisele Bundchen
TASSO MARCELO/AFP via Getty

Bündchen really went for it in 2004, though, even jumping into the parade to celebrate with the Estacao Primeira de Mangueira samba school band. Wearing a red tank top, the supermodel cheered, danced and sang to celebrate the season.

