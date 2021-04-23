See Ewan McGregor as Halston in First Look at New Netflix Series About the Legendary Designer

Ryan Murphy is the creative force behind some of the most talked-about shows of the last decade — from Glee, to Pose to American Horror Story, the writer, director and producer has proved he can handle almost any genre. For his next act, the six-time Emmy winner will tackle the life and legacy of designer Roy Halston Frowick in Netlix's Halston.

Today, on what would've been the fashion icon's 89th birthday, the streaming service announced that the limited series starring Ewan McGregor as Halston will premiere on May 14.

Netflix also released the key art and a collection of Andy Warhol-inspired polaroid photos of the cast, including Krysta Rodriguez as Liza Minnelli, Rebecca Dayan as Elsa Peretti, Bill Pullman as David Mahoney and Gian Franco Rodriguez as Victor Hugo.

Halston will follow the fashion designer — who introduced ultra-suede and hot-pants to mainstream America and inked a deal with mass retailer J.C. Penney while outfitting Studio 54 frequents like Cher, Bianca Jagger and Lauren Hutton — as he builds a brand synonymous with "luxury, sex, status and fame" in New York City during the 1970s and '80s.

It will also show the late designer's downfall when a "hostile takeover forces him to battle for control of his most precious asset… the name Halston itself," a Netflix description reads, referencing the tension between the designer and corporate executives.

Earlier this week, Murphy opened up to Vogue's Hamish Bowles about what inspired him to create the series.

"I grew up in Indiana—where Halston is from—surrounded by cornfields and churches, and I always heard about two people who had gotten out and gone on to bigger, glamorous things: One was Florence Henderson, and one was Halston," the American Crime Story producer said. "He was always a big figure in my mind—a representation of somebody who had come from humble beginnings and had gone on to do something incredible with his life—and I was always moved by him."

Reflecting on Halston's public persona, Murphy said, "I think, [the designer] used drugs and sex as a release from the pressure, from the creation, from the worry of having the lights turned off, and we made sure to dramatize that."

"Many creative people burn out from too much sex, too much drugs or alcohol, too much pressure," he continued. "So we wanted to be careful to make that part of his creative experience."